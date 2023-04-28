NFL Draft 2023 LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info and How to Watch in NFL
3:00 PMan hour ago

2:55 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft will be televised on ESPN, NFL Network and Fox Sports.
The 2023 NFL Draft can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+, Blue To Go and Fox Sports Premium.

If you want to watch the NFL Draft 2023 live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the 2023 NFL Draft?

This is the start time for the 2023 NFL Draft on April 27, 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 20:00 hours

Bolivia: 20:00 hours

Brazil: 20:00 hours

Chile: 20:00 hours

Colombia: 18:00 hours

Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.

Spain: 22:00 hours

United States: 6:00 p.m. PT and 8:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 18:00 hours

Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.

Peru: 17:00 hours

Uruguay: 21:00 hours

Venezuela: 21:00 hours

Japan: 07:00 hours

India: 07:00 hours 

Nigeria: 05:00 hours

South Africa: 5:00 a.m.

Australia: 10:00 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 23:00 hours

2:45 PMan hour ago

Favorite Runners

The running backs who are favorites in the NFL Draft are as follows:

Bijan Robinson - Texas

Jahmyr Gibbs - Alabama

Zach Charbonnet - UCLA

Kendre Miller - TCU

Devon Achane - Texas A&M

These are the top 5 running backs in this Draft and it will be known until tomorrow which teams they will be selected to start their running careers in the NFL.

2:40 PMan hour ago

Favorite Quarterbacks

The Quarterbacks who are favorites in the NFL Draft are as follows:

Bryce Young - Alabama 

5.- C.j Stroud - Ohio State

10.- Anthony Richardson - Florida

11.- Will Levis - Kentucky

33.- Hendon Hooker - Tennessee

These are the top 5 quarterbacks in this Draft and we will see tomorrow which teams select these future NFL stars.

2:35 PM2 hours ago

Teams with more selections

In this NFL Draft, the teams that will have the most picks by trades with teams are as follows: Las Vegas Raiders (12), Houston Texans (12), Los Angeles Rams (11), San Francisco (11), New England Patriots (11), Green Bay Packers (11), New York Giants (10), Chicago Bears (10), Kansas City Chiefs (10), Detroit Lions (9), Indianapolis Colts (9), Jacksonville Jaguars (9), Arizona Cardinals (8), Cleveland Browns (8), these are the teams with the most selections in this edition of the 2023 Draft.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Who are the best prospects in the draft?

The top 5 prospects for this Draft are the following, in 5th place is Jalen Carter, Defensive Tackle from Georgia with a rating of 93, in 4th place is Will Anderson Jr, Offensive Linebacker from Alabama with a rating of 95, in 3rd place is Quarterback, C.J Stroud from Ohio State University with a rating of 94 being the second best QB of the Draft, in 2nd place is Bijan Robinson, running back with a rating of 96 from the University of Texas, and in 1st place being the best player of the Draft and possibly the Pick 1, is Bryce Young, Quarterback from the University of Alabama, is the best player with a rating of 96, these are the 5 best players.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

What is the order of the Draft?

For this edition who had the first selection of the Draft was Chicago, but a few weeks ago it was announced a trade that the Bears made with Carolina, so the Pick 1 will have Carolina, followed by Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, these are the first 3 teams that will select in the Draft, then, you will know the complete list of Round 1 of the Draft.

2:20 PM2 hours ago

The Draft will take place at Union Station in Kansas City, at 7:00 p.m. (CDMX).
