NFL Draft 2023 LIVE Updates: Result, Stream Info and How to Watch in NFL

Where and how to watch the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft can be tuned in from the live streams of Star+, Blue To Go and Fox Sports Premium.
What time is the 2023 NFL Draft?
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 6:00 p.m.
Spain: 22:00 hours
United States: 6:00 p.m. PT and 8:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 8:00 p.m.
Peru: 17:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Japan: 07:00 hours
India: 07:00 hours
Nigeria: 05:00 hours
South Africa: 5:00 a.m.
Australia: 10:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 23:00 hours
Favorite Runners
Bijan Robinson - Texas
Jahmyr Gibbs - Alabama
Zach Charbonnet - UCLA
Kendre Miller - TCU
Devon Achane - Texas A&M
These are the top 5 running backs in this Draft and it will be known until tomorrow which teams they will be selected to start their running careers in the NFL.
Favorite Quarterbacks
Bryce Young - Alabama
5.- C.j Stroud - Ohio State
10.- Anthony Richardson - Florida
11.- Will Levis - Kentucky
33.- Hendon Hooker - Tennessee
These are the top 5 quarterbacks in this Draft and we will see tomorrow which teams select these future NFL stars.
