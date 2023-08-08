2023 NFL Season Preview: AFC WEST

One of the National Football League's (NFL) most competitive divisions is the AFC West. The Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs are the four teams that make up the division. These teams face off against one another twice a year, which makes for tough games. Here is Vavel's AFC West season preview.

With seven consecutive division titles, the Kansas City Chiefs have dominated the AFC West in recent years. The Chiefs, who have made it to the Super Bowl three times in the last four years and are the defending champions after winning Super Bowl LVII, have been a force to be reckoned with and will be again in 2023 under the leadership of superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates on stage with teammates during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory parade on February 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)

The other teams in the division should not be disregarded, though. Russell Wilson is the quarterback for the Denver Broncos, who also boast a powerful defence. By acquiring quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers, the Las Vegas Raiders have made progress towards upgrading their squad after a few underwhelming seasons. Additionally, the Los Angeles Chargers, who are led by superstar quarterback Justin Herbert, are looking to continue their momentum in 2023. In general, the AFC West looks to be an exciting division to watch, with high-powered attackers and formidable defences competing for the coveted division crown. In that case, let's preview the AFC West:

Denver Broncos:

The Denver Broncos had a very disappointing 2022 season, they finished with a 5-12 record on the season and didn't make the playoffs. Due to injuries, poor offensive play, and numerous penalties, the Broncos were unable to have a successful season. All of this combined to make the Broncos' season terrible and one that many fans would prefer to forget.

Quarterback Ben DiNucci #6, center Alex Forsyth #76, and Josh Hammond #37 of the Denver Broncos celebrate a in the fourth quarter of the preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High on August 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

The Broncos have had a bust off-season and have brought in the likes of Michael Bandy from the Los Angeles Chargers, Michael Burton and Frank Clark from Kansas City Chiefs, Marquez Callaway from the New Orleans Saints and Mike McGlinchey from the San Francisco 49ers. While on the other hand they have lost the likes of Marlon Mack, Mike Boon, Calvin Anderson, Damarea Crockett, Lamar Jackson, Chase Edmonds, Ronald Darby and Victor Bolden who have all moved on.

Let's talk about the Broncos season schedule, notable games for the Broncos in 2023, they start the season at home against the Las Vegas Raiders 10th of September at Empower Field, while the Broncos head to Chicago to face the Bears at Solider Field on the 1st October, they face the Kansas City Chiefs on the 29th October right before their bye week, two dates that are yet to be confirmed at the away game to face the Detriot Lions and the last game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium.

Let's talk about the Broncos' star player for the 2023 season, Frank Clark, who was recruited from the Kansas City Chiefs. Clark has won two Super Bowls and adds a winning attitude to the team's locker room. And with a 5-12 record from the previous season, the Broncos will need a player like Clark who can bring the intensity throughout the entire game.

Frank Clark #5 of the Denver Broncos rushes up against Jaylon Moore #76 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Broncos will undoubtedly have a season similar to 2022 if Russell Wilson has another campaign like he did last year. Wilson, who was signed to a sizable contract from the Seattle Seahawks, didn't perform up to expectations, but if he can rediscover his form, I believe they can finish in the top two.

Las Vegas Raiders:

The Las Vegas Raiders had a poor 6-11 record and missed the playoffs after a 2-7 start to the season. The Raiders endured their first losing season since 2019 and were unable to improve on their 10-7 record from the previous campaign.

The Raiders have not been that busy in the off-season, Derek Carr was released on the 14th of February, it is the first time since 2013 that the veteran quarterback won't be on the team's opening-day roster. The Raiders brought in free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers as Carr's replacement, as well as other free agents such as wide receiver Jakobi Meyers from the New England Patriots and tight end Austin Hooper from the Tennessee Titans.

Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the Las Vegas Raiders warms up before a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Let's talk about the Raiders' schedule it is a tough start for the Raiders as three out of the first four games of the 2023 season are away from home with visits to Denver, Buffalo and Los Angeles to kick the season off. The Raiders have both New York Giants and Jets back to back at Allegiant Stadium in November, The Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day, and they finish the season off against the Broncos in Las Vegas.

Let's talk about one of the Raiders' top players: veteran wide receiver Davante Adams, who was acquired in a trade from the Green Bay Packers and had a fantastic debut season with the Raiders. Adams is also known for his exceptional route running, sure hands, and ability to make contested receptions. He gained over 1,500 receiving yards and scored 14 touchdowns in 2022 on 100 receptions, he is going to need an even better season if the Raiders are to make the playoffs.

Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after catching a 4-yard touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers in the second quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 49ers defeated the Raiders 37-34 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Raiders will want to get back into playoff contention for 2023, and to be honest I see a similar thing happening in 2023. It was be a monumental task to dethrone Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs off of top spot, so I see the Raiders battling it out for that number two spot. But there is added incentive for the Raiders this year as the Super Bowl is at Allegiant Stadium

Los Angeles Chargers:

The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2022 season with a 10-7 record which is an improvement on their 9–8 record from the previous year after an important week 17 win over the city rival the Los Angeles Rams. The Chargers eventually lost in the playoffs to the Jacksonville Jaguars over wild card weekend.

The Los Angeles Chargers run onto the field to play the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium during a preseason game on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

The Chargers have had a busy offseason as they signed their franchise quarterback Justin Herbert to a new 5 year $262.5 million contract. There have been other incomings through the door at So-Fi Stadium such as Morgan Fox, J.K Scott, Cameron Dicker, Eric Hendricks, Tae Crowder and Darius Shepherd coming in from the XFL. In terms of outgoings, the Chargers parted company with the likes of DeAndre Carter, Christian Covington, Drue Tranquill, Storm Norton, Larry Rountree III and Tyreek Maddox Williams.

Moving on to notable games in the Charger's schedule, they start their season at home on the 10th of September against the Miami Dolphins at So-Fi Stadium, difficult away games for the Chargers are travel to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs on the 22nd of October and also face a tricky game at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers on the 19th November, they play the Buffalo Bills at So-Fi Stadium on the 23rd of December and finish the season with The Chiefs coming to So-Fi Stadium.

One of the standout stars on the Chargers roster is their quarterback Justin Herbert, going into his fourth season in the NFL he will be looking to do even better than last season as last season he threw for 4,700 yards and 25 touchdowns. As one of the league's most talented young quarterbacks, Herbert has a promising future ahead of him. It is clear that the Chargers organisation put their trust in him as they have just handed him that nice new contract.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers throws a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images) AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Los Angeles Chargers v Jacksonville Jaguars

With the Chargers making it to the playoffs last season there will be a feeling of wanting to get back there this season. I don't think they will win the division but I do think they might have a chance of taking that second spot again in 2023.

Kansas City Chiefs:

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks with Terry Bradshaw after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII last season. The Chiefs finished the regular season 14-3 and defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round and the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game on their path to Super Bowl victory.

In terms of both incomings and outgoings, the Chiefs have had a busy offseason. Derrick Nnadi, a defensive tackle, and wide receiver Justin Watson have both signed new contracts with the Chiefs for the 2023 campaign. As the roster deadline approached, the Chiefs also acquired defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Orlando Brown Jr., Frank Clark, Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Juan Thornhill, and Andrew Wylie are notable Chiefs offseason exits.

The Chiefs' schedule is fairly straightforward, but here are some notable games they have this year: the Chiefs kick the 2023 season off on 7th September against the Detroit Lions at Arrowhead Stadium; on 1st October they are against the New York Jets, featuring Patrick Mahomes versus Aaron Rodgers, the new Jets quarterback; and on 5th November the Chiefs travel across to take on the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt Germany, and it will be the Chiefs' first game in Europe in eight years. The Chiefs then play the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day before concluding the season against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.

Now let's talk about the Chiefs' standout player, who is undoubtedly quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the best player in the NFL right now. The reigning NFL and Super Bowl MVP has accomplished so much in his career and done things on the playing field that simply leave you dumbfounded. In the 2022 season, Mahomes once more led his squad to the promised land. He accumulated 5,250 passing yards, threw 41 touchdown passes, and even scored four rushing touchdowns. He is a generational talent.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs hoists the Lombardi Trophy against the Philadelphia Eagles after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Raiders, Broncos, and Chargers will have a very difficult time unseating Patrick Mahomes and company in the AFC West, in my opinion. Given that Patrick Mahomes consistently disproves the predictions and critics, so it is a very large ask. I think the Chiefs will once again run out as AFC West division champions.