Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Game

Where and how to watch the Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears online and live from the 2023 NFL Preseason?
This is the start time of the Tennessee Titans vs Chicago Bears game in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Brazil: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Chile: 10 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 11 hours in NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 11 hours in NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 11 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 10 hours in NFL League Pass
Peru: 12 hours in NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 13 hours in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 12 hours in NFL League Pass
Ryan Tannehill, a must see player!
The Titans quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of recovering the level shown in the previous season and getting the team back to the Playoffs. The Tennessee quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers last season were 2,536 passing yards completed through the air, 13 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions with which he earned 7 wins with his team. The game against the Bears will be a great test to start showing some of the chemistry that the Titans offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Derrick Henry and Chigoziem Okonkwo will be essential to have a good season, likewise, he will have strong internal competition with Malik Willis showing improvements since his rookie year.
How does the Titans arrive?
The Tennessee team started a new season in the American Conference, after a bad season in 2022 when they were left out and did not qualify for the Playoffs. The Titans failed to meet the expectations of the previous year and had a poor regular season with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses to finish in 11th place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Titans was Ryan Tannehill's loss of performance in decisive moments and it was for this reason that the squad sought to improve the team's offense to give the quarterback more opportunities. Some interesting players on this team are Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Kevin Byard and Denico Autry. The Titans will have a mixed start to the season with difficult opponents and other simpler ones receiving the Rams and Bengals and visiting the Saints and Browns, so the team's chemistry should be something to focus on this preseason in order to aspire to get into Playoffs.
Justin Field, a must see player!
The Bears quarterback began his third year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team to the NFL Playoffs. The Chicago quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing, with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in just 15 games. Despite his poor results, he continues to develop him as a player and each time he improves his abilities to be the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection to Cole Kmet and Khalil Herbert will be critical to having a good season.
How does the Bears get here?
The Chicago team begins a new season in the National Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in their conference with a record of 3 wins and 14 losses; with these results, the team was left out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make offensive changes around Justin Fields at quarterback and great players like Cole Kmet, Khalil Herbert, Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Packers and Bucs, but it will also enter Kansas City where it will start as an underdog. The Bears are under reconstruction and with the help of Justin Fields they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the work of the preseason will be essential for the team's aspirations, this year the Bears will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and find a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
Soldier Field located in the city of Chicago will host this duel between two teams looking to start the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 61,500 fans and was inaugurated in 1924.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the game between Tennessee Titans vs. Chicago Bears live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Preseason duel. The match will take place at Soldier Field, at 1 o'clock.