Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Preseason NFL 2023 Match

Follow here in here Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens Preseason NFL Match.
What time is the Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens match for Preseason NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Philadelphia Eagles vs Baltimore Ravens of August 12th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 6:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 6:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 2:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 5:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Baltimore Ravens Players to Watch
There are three Baltimore Ravens players we should be watching out for and who play a very important role on the team. Quarterback Lamar Jackson (#8), the 26-year-old played in 16 games last season and had 37 touchdown passes and 1,277 passing yards. Another player is Ja'Marr Chase (#1) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had 1,161 receiving yards and scored 8 touchdowns. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he should lead the Baltimore Ravens' offense. Finally, Safety Logan Wilson (#55) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles with 124 tackles and also made 2 interceptions in 16 games played.
Baltimore Ravens
Like the Philadelphia Eagles, the Baltimore team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NFL season that begins next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation games are against Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta and Washington. Their last game was against the Baltimore Ravens on January 8, 2023, the Baltimore Ravens won the game 27-16 at M&T Bank Stadium. Their first game of the 2023-2024 season will be on September 10, 2023 against the Cleveland Browns. In the 2023-2024 NFL tournament they were in the first position of the AFC North of the American conference with 12 games won and 4 lost, their preparation games will help them to have a good 2023-2024 season. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Philadelphia Eagles Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Philadelphia Eagles offensive and defensive attack. Quarterback Jalen Hurts (#1) played in 16 games last season and had 25 touchdown passes and 113 passing yards. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he should lead the Philadelphia Eagles offense. Another player is Allen Lazard (#10) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had 967 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Finally, linebacker Quay Walker (#7) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles with 184 tackles in 17 games played.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia football team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NFL season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared three preseason games to prepare. The preparation games will be against Baltimore Ravens, New England and Baltimore Ravens. Their last game was on January 8, 2023 and resulted in a 20-16 loss against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The Philadelphia Eagles' first game of the 2023-2024 NFL season will be on September 10, 2023 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Philadelphia Eagles last season failed to qualify for the playoffs, they stayed in third place in the NFC North of the national conference with 8 games won and 9 lost. Philadelphia Eagles seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so these preparation games are very important. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
The M&T Bank Stadium is located in the city of Maryland, United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 80,000 spectators and is the home of the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on May 27, 2015 and cost 500 million dollars to build.