Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Preseason Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams live online in the NFL preseason 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams live in Week 1 of the NFL preseason, as well as the latest information from SoFi Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL Mexico's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Divisions
The Los Angeles Chargers will be in the American West division with the Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and the heavily favoured Kansas City Chiefs, one of the strongest groups, while the Rams will be with the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle in the National Football League West division.
Where and how to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams online and live in week 1 of the NFL preseason 2023.
The Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams game will be televised on NFL Network.
The Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams match can be watched on streaming on the DAZN live application.
The Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams match can be watched on streaming on the DAZN live application.
If you want to watch the game online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
SoFi Stadium
It is the home of the Chargers and home of the Rams, located in Los Angeles, is one of the stadiums with the largest capacity and the newest in the NFL, has a capacity of 70 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 8, 2022, will be the scene where Chargers and Rams will meet in the first day of the preseason in the NFL, an emblematic stadium that has hosted soccer games and concerts of the most important singers in the world, undoubtedly a unique stadium, for a match with two important teams.
What time is the Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams game in Week 1 of the NFL Preseason 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams game on 12 August 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Argentina: 21:00 hours
Brazil: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 21:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Venezuela: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Ecuador: 20:00 hours
Mexico: 19:00 hours
Panama: 19:00 hours
Peru: 20:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Spain: 04:00 hours
France: 04:00 hours
Germany: 04:00 hours
Italy: 04:00 hours
Japan: 13:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game where especially the young players will be looking to earn a place on the final roster for the NFL regular season, especially the new faces of the Draft who will give everything to earn a place on the first team.
Background
The record leans towards the Chargers as they have met 7 times, leaving a record of 5 wins for the Los Angeles Chargers, while the Rams have won on 2 occasions, so tomorrow the favorite to win this preseason will be the Chargers due to the quality of their squad.
How do the Los Angeles Rams get there?
The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to return to prominence after a very complicated season last year due to injuries, with their best players like Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald among others, with their quality they will try to win again their division and fight to play one more Super Bowl in their history, this is how the two teams arrive to the first day of the NFL 2023 preseason.
How are the Los Angeles Chargers doing?
The Los Angeles Chargers come into this game with a lot of motivation after giving a multimillion dollar contract to their quarterback Justin Herbert, they will start this preseason against their stadium mate Los Angeles Rams, a game that promises to be very exciting with two teams that are expected to be protagonists in this new NFL season.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams live stream of the NFL Pre-Season 2023 matchup. The match will take place at SoFi Stadium, at 19:00 (CDMX).