Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Preseason NFL 2023 Match

Follow here in here Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles Preseason NFL Match.
What time is the Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles match for Preseason NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Cleveland Browns vs Philadelphia Eagles of August 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 2:30 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 7:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Cleveland Browns Players to Watch
There are three Cleveland Browns players we should be watching out for and who play a very important role on the team. Quarterback Deshaun Watson (#4), the 27-year-old played in 6 games last season and had 7 touchdown passes and 1,102 passing yards. Another player is Nick Chubb (#24) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had 1,161 receiving yards and scored 8 touchdowns. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he should lead the Cleveland Browns offense. Finally, Safety Amari Cooper (#2) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles with 124 tackles and also made 2 interceptions in 16 games played.
Cleveland Browns
Like the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cleveland team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NFL season that begins next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation games are against Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta and Washington. Their last game was against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023, the Cleveland Browns lost the game 28-14 at Acrisure Stadium. Their first game of the 2023-2024 season will be on September 10, 2023 against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium. In the 2022-2023 NFL tournament they were in fourth position in the AFC North of the American conference with 7 wins and 10 losses, their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Philadelphia Eagles Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Philadelphia Eagles offensive and defensive attack. Quarterback Jalen Hurts (#1) played in 16 games last season and had 25 touchdown passes and 113 passing yards. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he should lead the Philadelphia Eagles offense. Another player is Allen Lazard (#10) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had 967 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Finally, linebacker Quay Walker (#7) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles with 184 tackles in 17 games played.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NFL season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared three preseason games to prepare. The preparation games will be against Indianapolis Colts, New England and Cleveland Browns. Their last game was on January 8, 2023 and resulted in a 20-16 loss against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The Philadelphia Eagles' first game of the 2023-2024 NFL season will be on September 10, 2023 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Philadelphia Eagles last season failed to qualify for the playoffs, they stayed in third position in the NFC East of the national conference with 8 games won and 9 lost. Philadelphia Eagles seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so these preparation games are very important. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
Lincoln Financial Field is located in the city of Philadelphia, United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 68,532 spectators and is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on August 3, 2003 and cost 512 million dollars to build.