Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NFL

Where and how to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons on TV and in real time?
Changes:
The escalation here might suggest plenty of starters will see action in the preseason finale too, perhaps pointing to an emphasis on avoiding a slow start like last year.
Falcons favoritism
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith:
Week 1:
Last week, it was a 36-19 loss for the Bengals, as the offense struggled to score. The Bengals put very few starters on the field in the first game, while Jordan Love and Sean Clifford moved the ball with ease against the defense. There were still some positives for the team though. Evan McPherson already looked like he was in mid-season form kicking.
Meanwhile, the Falcons took a 19-3 win over the Dolphins. Dee Alford was the star for them. After not being drafted out of Tusculum, he spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL. Last season, he was signed for a futures contract before the season by the Falcons and ended up sticking with the squad.
Marlon Humphrey
Wednesday, word went official that the Ravens have lost star cornerback Marlon Humphrey for four weeks due to foot surgery, which places his availability for Week 2 in jeopardy.
That’s a huge hit to Ravens depth, with only Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Kevon Seymour the only notable depth at what was already a precarious spot.
Cincinnati Bengals
That news comes directly from the mouth of cornerback Mike Hilton, with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com sharing the following: “Mike Hilton can’t remember last time he played in preseason (at Washington ‘21), but he’s looking forward to first defense getting a series in Atlanta Friday.”
No word on just how many starters will play, but it’s a pretty dramatic shift compared to the first preseason game. With the Bengals working two new starting safeties into the mix, perhaps the team wants to get them some live reps together.
TIME AND PLACE!
On Friday night, the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to play the Atlanta Falcons at home in the second preseason game for each team in a game that may feature more starters than in Week 1.
As we get closer to the regular season, however, expect to see some light action from the exciting players Smith mentioned, such as Atlanta's offensive pillars (Pitts, London, Ridder, Robinson), as scoring will depend on whether or not Ridder can move them down the field and score playing behind one of the league's best offensive lines.
The ball rolls for Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons at 7:30pm ET at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA.
NFL preseason
Date: August 18, 2023
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA
Where to watch: NFL+.