Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NFL
Where and how to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons on TV and in real time?

Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons
NFL preseason

Date: August 18, 2023

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA
Where to watch: NFL+.

When is the Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons game, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA. The game will be broadcast live on fuboTV and NFL+. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
Changes:

Last week against the Packers, Dax Hill — one of the new starting safeties — was effectively the only starter to suit up in the exhibition.

The escalation here might suggest plenty of starters will see action in the preseason finale too, perhaps pointing to an emphasis on avoiding a slow start like last year.

Falcons favoritism

With the lack of offense the Bengals had against Green Bay, I expect Cincinnati to have similar troubles here. In Week 1, the Bengals scored 12 of their points on field goals and had a 43-yard Pick Six, meaning the offense wasn’t what was producing points for Cincinnati. Neither QB for Cincinnati was able to muster much of anything and both turned the ball over, and I expect more of the same vs. Atlanta.
Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith:

"Bijan [Robinson] and CP [Cordarrelle Patterson]; they're great soccer players, and we have many, especially many young talents with unique skill sets. Kyle [Pitts] and Drake [London], Jonnu [Smith], Mack Hollins. We have a diverse group of offensive weapons. So we can attack in a lot of different ways (...) It's not just a traditional running attack. I mean, Des [Desmond Ridder] is another guy who can extend plays with his legs. I think when you watch us. We have a lot of guys that are going to be fun to watch, and the way we deploy them is going to be unique compared to everyone else. I never wanted to be boring. We need to win games, but we also have a lot of fun guys to watch play," Smith said on the Pat McAfee Show.
Week 1:

It is week two of the NFL Preseason as the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons face.

Last week, it was a 36-19 loss for the Bengals, as the offense struggled to score. The Bengals put very few starters on the field in the first game, while Jordan Love and Sean Clifford moved the ball with ease against the defense. There were still some positives for the team though. Evan McPherson already looked like he was in mid-season form kicking. 

Meanwhile, the Falcons took a 19-3 win over the Dolphins. Dee Alford was the star for them. After not being drafted out of Tusculum, he spent time with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL. Last season, he was signed for a futures contract before the season by the Falcons and ended up sticking with the squad. 

Marlon Humphrey

It’s only mid-August, yet the Week 2 matchups that features the Cincinnati Bengals hosting the Baltimore Ravens might have just undergone a big shift.

Wednesday, word went official that the Ravens have lost star cornerback Marlon Humphrey for four weeks due to foot surgery, which places his availability for Week 2 in jeopardy.

That’s a huge hit to Ravens depth, with only Rock Ya-Sin, Jalyn Armour-Davis and Kevon Seymour the only notable depth at what was already a precarious spot.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals will roll out some defensive starters on Friday during the team’s second preseason game when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

That news comes directly from the mouth of cornerback Mike Hilton, with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com sharing the following: “Mike Hilton can’t remember last time he played in preseason (at Washington ‘21), but he’s looking forward to first defense getting a series in Atlanta Friday.”

No word on just how many starters will play, but it’s a pretty dramatic shift compared to the first preseason game. With the Bengals working two new starting safeties into the mix, perhaps the team wants to get them some live reps together.

Photo: Bengals
Photo: Bengals

 

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons is valid for the NFL preseason.

On Friday night, the Cincinnati Bengals will travel to play the Atlanta Falcons at home in the second preseason game for each team in a game that may feature more starters than in Week 1.

As we get closer to the regular season, however, expect to see some light action from the exciting players Smith mentioned, such as Atlanta's offensive pillars (Pitts, London, Ridder, Robinson), as scoring will depend on whether or not Ridder can move them down the field and score playing behind one of the league's best offensive lines.

The ball rolls for Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons at 7:30pm ET at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, USA.

Welcome to the Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! Now it's time for Cincinnati Bengals vs Atlanta Falcons. The teams face each other in the NFL preseason. The clash is valid for the second week of the competition. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
