Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Preseason

Stay with us to follow the Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers live from the 2023 NFL Preseason!
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers live for the 2023 NFL Preseason, as well as the latest information coming out of Acrisure Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers online and live from the 2023 NFL Preseason?
This is the start time of the game Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers in various countries:
Argentina: 7:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 6:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Brazil: 7:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Chile: 6:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 4:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 4:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 6:30 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 10:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 4:30 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 3:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Peru: 5:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 7:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 6:30 p.m. in NFL League Pass
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Josh Allen, a must see player!
The Bills quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece of the team's aspirations. The Buffalo quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His season numbers were 4,283 passing yards completed through the air, 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions with which he posted 13 wins. The game against the Steelers will be a great test to start showing some of the changes that the Bills offense will have. The quarterback's connection to Steffon Diggs will be critical to having a good season.
How does the Bills arrive?
The Buffalo team started a new season in the American Conference, after an excellent season in 2022 by becoming the current NFL champions. The Bills had a great regular season with a record of 13 wins and 3 losses to finish in second place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Bills was Josh Allen's great improvement in experience in decisive moments and it was for this reason that the squad managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed the pre-established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, James Cook, Jordan Poyer, Matt Milano, and Tyler Bass. The Bills will have a comfortable start to the season hosting the Raiders and Dolphins, in addition to visiting the Jets and Commanders, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on this preseason in order to aspire to repeat the championship and win back-to-back titles.
Kenny Pickett, a must see player!
The Steelers quarterback begins his first year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team to the NFL Playoffs. The Pittsburgh quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing, with 2,404 passing yards, 7 touchdown passes and 9 interceptions in just 13 games. This was the starting quarterback for the Steelers and is part of the team's rebuilding since last season and this will be his third opportunity as the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection to Najee Harris and Diontae Johnson will be critical to having a good season.
How does the Steelers get here?
The Pittsburgh team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in eighth place in their conference with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses; with these results, the team was left out of the postseason, but these were closer than other rebuilding projects. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make offensive changes around Kenny Pickett as the team's offensive leader at quarterback and great players like Najee Harris, Diontae Johnson, Minkah Fitzpatrick, TJ Watt and Chris Boswell. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start to the season against the 49ers, Browns and Raiders. This is why the work of the preseason will be essential for the aspirations of the team, this year the Steelers will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and find a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Acrisure Stadium located in the city of Pittsburgh will host this duel between two teams looking to start the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 68,400 fans and was inaugurated in 2001.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the game between Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Preseason duel. The match will take place at Acrisure Stadium, at 6:30 p.m. sharp.