Jacksonville Jaguars vs Detroit Lions: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NFL preseason

Tune in here Jacksonville Jaguars vs Detroit Lions Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Jaguars vs Lions match.
How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Detroit Lions Live in TV and Stream
Pederson!
On the other side Doug Pederson spoke about what he expects from the season: "The biggest thing I've seen in Trevor, it's been two years, from the time we had him a year ago, in the off-season, until today, is that his confidence is incredible. He's off the charts. He's put the past behind him, he's focused on the future and he's really embraced this opportunity with this soccer team. The confidence level with him is extremely high, as it should be. It's fun to be around guys like him and young quarterbacks like him, again, as we've said, he's a sponge. He wants to learn. He wants to get better. Obviously, he's not where he wants to be or where we want him to be, because we can always improve and better ourselves. I think his general leadership ability has been his strong point coming into training camp this year."
Campbell!
Dan Campbell, the Lions' head coach, spoke about what he expects from the team's ground game: "I see a two-headed monster here. I think you need a RB who, when the time comes, can carry the load. You need someone you can hand the ball off to 20 to 25 times a game, possibly. And then you need a specialist. He carries the 'scalpel', and can slice through [the defense]. He can do damage with his aerial play, potentially. I'm talking about Gibbs, obviously".
Transactions: Jaguars
The Jaguars on the other side had a quieter transfer window, bringing in Carson Rinker, Bobby Evans, Dawuane Smoot and Josh Pederson, as well as releasing only Deionte Thompson, Jayson Adermilola, Tyree Gillespie and Jimmy Murray.
Transactions: Lions
The Lions this season have so far brought in Avery Avis, Alex Mollette, Kalif Raymond, Benny Snell, Teddy Bridgewater, Devine Ozigbo, Bobby Hart, Tae Hayes, Avery Davis, Darrell Daniels and Daniel Helm, as well as releasing Denzel Mims, Trey Quinn, Tae Hayes, Logan Stenberg, Tom Kennedy, Zach Morton, Jarren Williams, Derrick Deese Jr and Shane Zylstra.
2022 season: Jaguars
The Jaguars closed out the AFC South with nine wins and eight losses, leading and going into the playoffs, above the Titans, 7/10, the Colts, 4/12 and the Texans, 3/13. In the Wildcard round, the Jaguars eliminated the Chargers, winning 31-30, but ended up in the conference semi-finals, losing 27-20 to the Chiefs.
2022 season: Lions
In the 2022 season, the Lions fell by the wayside in the NFC North, with nine wins and eight losses, behind the Vikings, who had 13 wins and four losses, and above the Packers, 8/9 and the Bears, 3/14.
1st week
The Detroit Lions come into this game having already played a preseason game. On Friday (11), they won 21-16 against the Giants. The Jacksonville Jaguars also played a preseason game, beating the Cowboys 28-23 on Saturday (12).
