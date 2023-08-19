Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Preseason NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets match for Preseason NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New York Jets of August 19th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 8:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 7:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 2:30 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 5:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 7:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on NFL Gamepass.
New York Jets Players to Watch
There are three players from the New York Jets that we should be aware of and that have a very important role in the team. Quarterback Zach Wilson (#4), the 27-year-old, played in 6 games last season and had 7 touchdown passes and 1,102 passing yards. Another player is Breece Hall (#24) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had 1,161 receiving yards and scored 8 touchdowns. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he should lead the New York Jets offense. Finally, Safety C.J. Mosley (#2) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles with 124 tackles and also made 2 interceptions in 16 games played.
New York Jets
Like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New York team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NFL season that begins next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation games are against Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta and Washington. Their last game was against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023, the New York Jets lost the game 28-14 at Acrisure Stadium. Their first game of the 2023-2024 season will be on September 10, 2023 against the Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets Stadium. In the 2022-2023 NFL tournament they were in fourth position in the AFC North of the American conference with 7 wins and 10 losses, their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive and defensive attack. Quarterback Tom Brady (#12) played in 16 games last season and had 25 touchdown passes and 113 passing yards. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he should lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense. Another player is Leonard Fournette (#10) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had 967 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Finally, linebacker Lavonte David (#54) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles with 184 tackles in 17 games played.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Florida team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NFL season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared three preseason games to prepare. The preparation games will be against Indianapolis Colts, New England and New York Jets. Their last game was on January 8, 2023 and resulted in a 20-16 loss against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first game of the 2023-2024 NFL season will be on September 10, 2023 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season failed to qualify for the playoffs, they stayed in third place in the NFC East of the national conference with 8 games won and 9 lost. Tampa Bay Buccaneers seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so these preparation games are very important. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
MetLife Stadium is located in the city of New Jersey, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 82,566 spectators and is the home of the New York Jets of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on September 5, 2007 and cost 1.6 billion dollars to build.