New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Preseason NFL 2023 Match

Watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers live online in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers live in Week 2 of the NFL preseason, as well as the latest information from Lambeau Field. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers online and live in week 2 of the NFL preseason 2023.
The New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game will not be televised.
The New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game will be streamed on the NFL Live app and DAZN.
Divisions
Green Bay Packers will be in the National Football League North division with Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings, one of the most complicated divisions in the NFL, a strong division where the favourite will undoubtedly be Green Bay and Minnesota this season, while the New England Patriots will be in the American East division with Buffalo Bills, New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, where the favourite is the Buffalo Bills, but it will undoubtedly be a very close division, after the arrival of Aaron Rodgers to the Jets.
Lambeau Field
Green Bay Stadium has a capacity of 81,000 spectators and is one of the noisiest in the NFL. It was inaugurated on 29 September 1957 and will be the venue for the match between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers, a game that will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting in this Week 2 of the NFL preseason, and which will surely have a very good attendance tomorrow.
What time is the New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers game on 19 August 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 20:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 19:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Paraguay: 19:00 hours
Venezuela: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 19:00 hours
Ecuador: 19:00 hours
Mexico: 18:00
Panama: 19:00 hours
Peru: 19:00 hours
United States: 19:00 hours PT and 21:00 hours ET
Spain: 03:00 hours
France: 03:00 hours
Germany: 03:00 hours
Italy: 03:00 hours
Japan: 12:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game where especially the young players and rookies will be looking to earn a place on the final roster for the NFL regular season, especially the new faces of the Draft like quarterback Jordan Love with Green Bay, who is shaping up to be the starter in the regular season and who will give everything to earn a place as the leader of the Packers.
Background
The record is leaning towards the Green Bay Packers, since in the last 5 occasions that they have faced each other the record indicates 3 games won for Green Bay and 2 games won for New England Patriots, so tomorrow the Packers will be slight favorites to win their second victory in this preparation game for the new NFL season, and continue with the good streak and motivation for them.
How are the Green Bay Packers doing?
Green Bay on the other hand comes from defeating Cincinnati Bengals 36-19 in a very good game, a game where offensively they were a steamroller with Jordan Love scoring 36 points and defensively allowing 19 points, they will look to continue with this good streak and add against New England their second consecutive game with victory in this preparation for the regular season of the NFL, in this way the two teams arrive to week 2 of the preseason, a game that promises to be one of the best in this date, with two teams full of a lot of talent.
How are the New England Patriots coming along?
The New England Patriots are coming off an ugly 20-9 loss to the Houston Texans in their first training camp game, a game where they were outplayed offensively and failed to score 7 points, while the Houston Texans took advantage of that to win this game, the Patriots will look to turn the page against Green Bay, a game that is expected to be one of the best in this week 2 of the preseason, this way New England arrives to their second training camp game before the NFL regular season.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers live stream of Week 2 of the NFL Preseason. The match will take place at Lambeau Field, kick-off at 18:00.