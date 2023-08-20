Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Preseason NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks online live in week 2 of the NFL preseason 2023
The Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks game will not be broadcast on TV.
The Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks match will be streamed on the NFL Live app and DAZN.
Divisions
Seattle Seahawks will be in the National Football League West division with Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, one of the toughest divisions in the NFL, a strong division where the favourites will undoubtedly be the Rams and 49ers, while Dallas Cowboys will be in the National Football League East division with New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, and Philadelphia will be the favourite to win this division.
Lumen Field
It is one of the loudest stadiums in the NFL, home of the Seattle Mariners, has a capacity of 72 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 28, 2002, has been the scene of memorable games and will be the stadium where this game between Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks will be played in week 2 of the NFL preseason 2023.
What time is the Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks game in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Dallas Cowboys vs Seattle Seahawks match on 19 August 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Brazil: 22:00 hours
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Bolivia: 21:00 hours
Chile: 21:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Venezuela: 21:00 hours
Colombia: 21:00 hours
Ecuador: 21:00 hours
Mexico: 20:00 hours
Panama: 21:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET
Spain: 05:00 hours
France: 05:00 hours
Germany: 05:00 hours
Italy: 05:00 hours
Japan: 14:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game where especially the young players and rookies will be looking to earn a spot on the final roster for the NFL regular season, especially the new faces of the NFL like quarterback Drew Lock with the Seattle Mariners who will give everything to earn a starting spot for his team.
Background
The record is leaning towards the Seattle Mariners, since in the last 11 occasions that they have faced each other the record indicates 6 games won for the Seattle Mariners and 5 games won for the Dallas Cowboys, so tomorrow the Seattle team will be slight favorites to win their second victory in this preparation game for the new NFL 2023 season.
How are the Seattle Seahawks doing?
Seattle on the other hand comes from defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-13, a great performance that allowed them to get their first victory in this preseason, they will look to continue with the undefeated against Dallas, a game that always gives us many emotions and above all many touchdowns, with two very offensive teams and great defenses, in this way the two teams arrive to this week 2 of the preseason in the NFL.
How are the Dallas Cowboys doing?
Dallas Cowboys comes from losing 23-28 against Jacksonville, a game where they failed to recover from the disadvantage from the beginning to lose their first game of preparation in this preseason in the NFL, they are looking to recover and get out of this slump against Seattle, a team that won in week 1 of the preseason; They are looking to recover and get out of this slump against Seattle, a team that did win in week 1 of the preseason. A very close game is expected, with two teams that are already using starting players to find the best team for the start of the regular season in the best league in American football.
