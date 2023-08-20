Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Preseason
Photo: Disclosure/49ers

Watch Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
Open quotes!

"The energy was there. There was great communication and those who were playing the game," Wilks said. "It was good to see them get back into the groove. And then, as (coach) Kyle (Shanahan) mentioned, the two and three persevered and got better. So I don't want to give a number, but I was very pleased with how they responded.

"What we said last week was that we wanted Trey to win most of the half so that Sam could win next week," Shanahan said. "Let’s see how the next two workouts go before we decide for sure."

"Yes, my arm is working. "Great," Purdy said. "I am still building back to back days and trying to gain all the strength I can from the process of rehabilitating things. I feel very confident.”

"He is here. doing some good stuff," Shanahan said. "We are not worried about Brock.   the real deal. He knows how to play and just We need our team to keep improving and they will. improving &agra; as we move forward."

"It was good to see Jim... He was professional in everything he did." Going into meetings, as he was in the meeting room, in the huddle, before he was about to break a huddle and say a play, everything was clear. And so, I learned a lot from Jim - how a professional NFL quarterback should look and act in practice and his leadership and talking to the guys."

"He did a lot of good things here. In the short time I had with him last season, I learned a lot and it was a blessing."

"Brock was a great guy on and off the field," said Garoppolo. " As a rookie, he was pretty quiet right from the start, but started to open up towards the end, especially once he started playing. We talked about it a bit today and it sounded like he was doing well."

Look at him!

Brock Purdy was one of the top names for the San Francisco 49ers last season. The QB had 13 touchdown passes and one run.
How do the San Francisco 49ers arrive?

The San Francisco 49ers started the e-season also with a loss, but to the Raiders by 34 to 7.
Open quotes!

"Since we signed, interest [in Nigeria] has increased enormously," Ndubuisi told Roman Stubbs of the Washington Post. "People are now becoming interested in football. É possible.   light and hope.   hope at home."

"They are proud that I have taken this bold step," "They were afraid of the blows. But I was determined to do it."

"From a macro point of view, what is happening? taking place on the African subcontinent, where you'll learn more.   seeing massive growth in population, technology, and infrastructure, it looks like, yes, you are.   getting football players from here," said Leech. he said. "We’ve always assumed that there’ There are only a finite number of people walking the planet to have the physical tools to play this game, be it size, speed, fast twitch muscles. And all these athletes are not kids born in Texas, California, and Ohio."

Look at him!

Last season, QB Russell Wilson was the top name for the Denver Broncos. The athlete hit 16 touchdown passes and still scored three with runs.
How do the Denver Broncos arrive?

 Denver Broncos kicked off the e-season with a 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, where they suffered the turnaround already in the season. in the last few seconds.
49ers

Photo: Disclosure/49ers
Photo: Disclosure/49ers
The game will be played at Levi's Stadium

The Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers game will be played at Levi's Stadium, with a capacity of 68.500 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NFL Preseason: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
