Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Preseason

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers Live Score Here
Open quotes!
"What we said last week was that we wanted Trey to win most of the half so that Sam could win next week," Shanahan said. "Let’s see how the next two workouts go before we decide for sure."
"Yes, my arm is working. "Great," Purdy said. "I am still building back to back days and trying to gain all the strength I can from the process of rehabilitating things. I feel very confident.”
"He is here. doing some good stuff," Shanahan said. "We are not worried about Brock. the real deal. He knows how to play and just We need our team to keep improving and they will. improving &agra; as we move forward."
"It was good to see Jim... He was professional in everything he did." Going into meetings, as he was in the meeting room, in the huddle, before he was about to break a huddle and say a play, everything was clear. And so, I learned a lot from Jim - how a professional NFL quarterback should look and act in practice and his leadership and talking to the guys."
"He did a lot of good things here. In the short time I had with him last season, I learned a lot and it was a blessing."
"Brock was a great guy on and off the field," said Garoppolo. " As a rookie, he was pretty quiet right from the start, but started to open up towards the end, especially once he started playing. We talked about it a bit today and it sounded like he was doing well."
Look at him!
How do the San Francisco 49ers arrive?
Open quotes!
"They are proud that I have taken this bold step," "They were afraid of the blows. But I was determined to do it."
"From a macro point of view, what is happening? taking place on the African subcontinent, where you'll learn more. seeing massive growth in population, technology, and infrastructure, it looks like, yes, you are. getting football players from here," said Leech. he said. "We’ve always assumed that there’ There are only a finite number of people walking the planet to have the physical tools to play this game, be it size, speed, fast twitch muscles. And all these athletes are not kids born in Texas, California, and Ohio."