Kansas City Chiefs vs Arizona Cardinals LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

HERE WE GO
The players appear on the pitch and kick off with the Chiefs in possession!
Welcome!
We now begin the broadcast of another NFL preseason match. The ball is flying later for the Cardinals and Chiefs!
State Farm
The game will take place at the State Farm Stadium, once known as the University of Phoenix Stadium, which is located in Arizona. The stadium is home to the Arizona Cardinals and has a capacity of over 63,000 fans.
Mahomes!
Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs' QB, praised Andy Reid, his team's head coach: "He's the best coach, obviously, one of the best coaches of all time, but he's just one of the best people of all time. He's learned to get the most out of me every day. He doesn't leave me satisfied with where I am. He teaches me a lot. Not just the QB position, but how to be a leader and how to be a great father and how to be a great husband. I think if I had gone elsewhere, I would have had to learn how to play the quarterback position in a different way, and he just lets me play the way I want to play. I think that's what's made me such a different QB. He (Reid) is very special to me. He's just the best".
Transactions: Chiefs
The Chiefs also made few moves, bringing in Duron Lowe, Olakunle Fatukasi, Izaia Gathings, Anthony Whiterstone, Ty Scott, Rashee Rice, Kekoa Crawford, Shane Buechele and Joe Forston, as well as releasing Isiaia Moore, Anthony Whiterstone, Bryant Cowart and Martz Manuel.
Transactions: Cardinals
In the transfer window the Cardinals brought in Braylon Jones, Marlon Mack, David Anenih, Sean Chandler, Jack Coco, Davion Davis, Kaden Davis, Pat Elfein, Goff Swaim and BJ Ojulari, while releasing Javon Wims, Chris Pierce, Dylan Mabon and Stevie Scott.
2022-23: Chiefs
In the AFC West the Kansas City Chiefs led the way with 14 wins and three losses, above the Chargers, who had 10 wins and seven losses, the Raiders, who had six wins and 11 losses, and the Broncos, with five wins and 12 losses. In the Conference semi-final the Chiefs beat the Jaguars 27-20 and in the Conference final they beat the Bengals 23-20. Finally, in the Super Bowl, they beat the Eagles 38-35.
2022-23: Cardinals
In the NFC West, the Arizona Cardinals were in last place with four wins and 13 losses, below the Rams, who had five wins and 12 losses, the Seahawks, who had nine wins and eight losses, and below the 49ers, who had 13 wins and four losses.
1st week
In the first round of the NFL pre-season, the Cardinals beat the Broncos 18-17 on Friday (11). The Chiefs played on Sunday (13) and were beaten 26-24 by the Saints.
