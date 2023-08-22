Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Preseason Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders live for the 2023 NFL Preseason, as well as the latest information coming out of FedExField.
Where and how to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders online and live from the 2023 NFL Preseason?
This is the start time of the Baltimore Ravens vs Washington Commanders game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NFL League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NFL League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 00 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
Sam Howell, a must see player!
The Commanders quarterback begins a new season where he will be the pillar of the team's offense for the first time, with the sole mission of showing a great level and spearheading the rebuilding project of Washington. His numbers last season were 169 passing yards completed through the air, 1 TD pass and 1 interception in a single game played. This is Howell's second year in the NFL, so the game against the Ravens will be a great test to start showing some of the chemistry the Commanders offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Terry McLaurin and Brian Robinson Jr. will be essential to have a good season, likewise, he will have strong internal competition with Jacoby Brissett showing improvements since his rookie year.
How does the Commanders get here?
The Washington team started a new season in the National Conference, after a bad season in 2022 when they were left out and did not qualify for the Playoffs. The Commanders failed to meet the expectations of the previous year and had a poor regular season with a record of 8 wins and 8 losses to finish in 10th place in the conference. One of the topics that was discussed most with the Commanders was Taylor Heinicke's lack of performance in decisive moments and, after his departure from the team, it is time for Sam Howell to be in charge of offense as part of the team's rebuild. Some interesting players on this team include Sam Howell, Brian Robinson Jr., Terry McLaurin, Jamin Davis, Darrick Forest, and Joey Slye. The Commanders will have a mixed start to the season with tough opponents and simpler ones hosting the Cardinals and Bills and visiting the Broncos and Eagles, so team chemistry should be something to focus on this preseason in order to aspire to have a good year.
Lamar Jackson, a must see player!
The Ravens quarterback began his sixth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team to the NFL Playoffs. The Baltimore quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing, with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions in just 12 games. Despite his good results, he continues to develop him as a player and each time he improves his abilities to be the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection to Mark Andrews will be critical to having a good season.
How does the Ravens arrive?
The Baltimore team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in their conference with a record of 10 wins and 7 losses; With these results, the team entered the postseason, where they were knocked out in the Wild Cards round. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make offensive changes around Lamar Jackson at quarterback and with great players like Mark Andrews, Patrick Queen, Marcus Williams, JK Dobbins and Justin Tucker. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Texans and Colts, but it will also enter Cincinnati where it will start as an underdog. The Ravens are in a process of changes that help the team to adapt correctly to the way their quarterback plays and with the help of Lamar Jackson they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the work of the preseason will be essential for the team's aspirations, this year the Ravens will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and find a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The FedExField located in the city of Washington will host this duel between two teams looking to start the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 67,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1997.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between the Baltimore Ravens vs. Washington Commanders, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Preseason duel. The match will take place at FedExField, at 8:00 p.m. sharp.