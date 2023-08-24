Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Preseason Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live online coverage of Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 of the NFL Preseason.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons live in Week 4 of the NFL preseason, as well as the latest information from Mercedes Benz Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons online live in week 4 of the NFL preseason 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons game will be televised on NFL Network.
You can watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons match on the DAZN live streaming application.
Mercedes Benz Stadium
It is the Atlanta Falcons stadium, one of the few stadiums that is retractable and with artificial turf, it has a capacity for 71 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 26, 2017, being also one of the newest in the NFL, it will be the scenario where Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons will play their last preparation game before the Kickoff in the new season 2023, without a doubt a great stadium for a great football game.
Divisions
Pittsburgh Steelers will be in the American North division with Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens, one of the most complicated divisions in the NFL, better known as the bruising division, for this new season the favorites to win it are Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, followed by Cincinnati Bengals, while Atlanta Falcons will be in the National South division with Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, these are the divisions of the two teams.
What time is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons game in Week 4 of the NFL Preseason 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons game on 24 August 2023 in various countries:
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game where especially the young players will be looking to earn a place on the final roster for the NFL regular season, the new faces of the Draft who will give everything to earn a place on the first team in this last chance before the final cut on the final roster.
Background
The record leans towards Pittsburgh in a clear and convincing way, as they have met on 4 occasions, leaving a record of 4 wins for the Steelers and 0 victories for the Falcons, so tomorrow the Steelers will come out as clear favourites to win their third victory in the preseason and arrive undefeated to the opening of the NFL regular season.
How does the Atlanta Falcons fare?
The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a 13-13 draw against the Cincinnati Bengals, a game that was very defensive and with two offenses that scored very few points to earn a draw in the NFL preseason. They will look to stop their undefeated record against Pittsburgh and close this preparation in a good way before making their regular season debut against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
How are the Steelers coming along?
The Steelers come from defeating the Buffalo Bills at home 27-15, a game where the Steelers offense shined in the first quarter with two touchdowns at the start of the game and a 60-yard run by their running back Warren, defensively they showed why they are the steel curtain leaving the Bills at zero the first 3 quarters, the Steelers will seek to close the preseason undefeated and get the best way to the regular season where they will debut against San Francisco at the Acrisure Stadium.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good evening to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Atlanta Falcons live stream, corresponding to the last week of the NFL Pre-Season 2023. The match will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, kick-off at 17:30.