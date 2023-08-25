Indianapolis Colts vs Philadelphia Eagles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Preseason NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Indianapolis Colts vs Philadelphia Eagles match for Preseason NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Indianapolis Colts vs Philadelphia Eagles of August 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 3:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 6:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 9:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Indianapolis Colts Players to Watch
There are three players from the Indianapolis Colts that we should be watching and that have a very important role in the team. Quarterback Sam Ehlinger (#4), the 27-year-old, played in 6 games last season and had 7 touchdown passes and 1,102 passing yards. Another player is Jonathan Taylor (#28) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had 1,161 receiving yards and scored 8 touchdowns. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he should lead the Indianapolis Colts offense. Finally, linebacker Zaire Franklin (#44) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles with 124 tackles and also made 2 interceptions in 16 games played.
Indianapolis Colts
Like the Philadelphia Eagles, the Indiana team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NFL season that begins next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation games are against Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears. Their last game was against the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 8, 2023, the Indianapolis Colts lost the game 28-14 at Acrisure Stadium. Their first game of the 2023-2024 season will be on September 10, 2023 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. In the 2022-2023 NFL tournament they were in third position in the AFC South of the American conference with 4 games won and 12 lost, their preparation games will help them to have a good 2023-2024 season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Philadelphia Eagles Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Philadelphia Eagles offensive and defensive attack. Quarterback Jalen Hurts (#1) played in 16 games last season and had 25 touchdown passes and 113 passing yards. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he should lead the Philadelphia Eagles offense. Another player is Allen Lazard (#10) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had 967 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Finally, linebacker Quay Walker (#7) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles with 184 tackles in 17 games played.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NFL season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared three preseason games to prepare. The preparation games will be against Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts. Their last game was on January 8, 2023 and resulted in a 20-16 loss against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. The Philadelphia Eagles' first game of the 2023-2024 NFL season will be on September 10, 2023 against New England at Gillette Stadium. The Philadelphia Eagles last season failed to qualify for the playoffs, they stayed in third position in the NFC East of the national conference with 14 games won and 3 lost. Philadelphia Eagles seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so these preparation games are very important. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
Lincoln Financial Field is located in the city of Philadelphia, United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 68,532 spectators and is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on August 3, 2003 and cost 512 million dollars to build.