New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Preseason Game

Where and how to watch the New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans online and live from the 2023 NFL Preseason?
This is the start time of the New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NFL League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NFL League Pass
Chile: 21 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 00 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
Ryan Tannehill, a must see player!
The Titans quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of recovering the level shown in the previous season and getting the team back to the Playoffs. The Tennessee quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers last season were 2,536 passing yards completed through the air, 13 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions with which he earned 7 wins with his team. The game against the Bears will be a great test to start showing some of the chemistry that the Titans offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Derrick Henry and Chigoziem Okonkwo will be essential to have a good season, likewise, he will have strong internal competition with Malik Willis showing improvements since his rookie year.
How does the Titans get here?
The Tennessee team started a new season in the American Conference, after a bad season in 2022 when they were left out and did not qualify for the Playoffs. The Titans failed to meet the expectations of the previous year and had a poor regular season with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses to finish in 11th place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Titans was Ryan Tannehill's loss of performance in decisive moments and it was for this reason that the squad sought to improve the team's offense to give the quarterback more opportunities. Some interesting players on this team are Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Kevin Byard and Denico Autry. The Titans will have a mixed start to the season with difficult opponents and other simpler ones receiving the Rams and Bengals and visiting the Saints and Browns, so the team's chemistry should be something to focus on this preseason in order to aspire to get into Playoffs.
Mac Jones, a must see player!
The Patriots quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece of the team's aspirations. The New England quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His season numbers were 2,997 passing yards completed through the air, 14 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions with which he posted 8 wins. The game against the Texans will be a great test to start showing some of the chemistry that the Pats' offense will have. The quarterback's connection to Rhamondre Stevenson will be critical to having a good season.
How does the Patriots arrive?
The New England team started a new season in the American Conference, after a regular season in 2022 by being left out and not qualifying for the Playoffs. The Patriots had a poor regular season with a record of 8 wins and 9 losses to finish in 9th place in the conference. One of the issues that was discussed the most with the Patriots was Mac Jones' lack of experience in decisive moments and it was for this reason that the squad sought to renew the defense to try to get him better options to make passes. Some interesting players on this team include Mac Jones, Rhamondre Stevenson, DeVante Parker, Ja'Whaun Bentley, and Jonathan Jones. The Patriots will have a difficult start to the season hosting the Eagles and Dolphins, in addition to visiting the Jets and Cowboys, so the team's chemistry should be something to focus on this preseason in order to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Nissan Stadium located in the city of Nashville will host this duel between two teams looking to start the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 69,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the game between New England Patriots vs Tennessee Titans live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Preseason duel. The match will take place at Nissan Stadium, at 8:00 p.m.