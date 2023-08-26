Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Preseason NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here in here Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers Preseason NFL Match.
What time is the Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers match for Preseason NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Chargers vs San Francisco 49ers of August 25th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 10:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 11:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 11:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 10:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 5:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 11:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 10:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 11:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
San Francisco 49ers Players to Watch
There are three players from the San Francisco 49ers that we should be aware of and that have a very important role in the team. Quarterback Brock Purdy (#13), the 23-year-old played in 9 games last season and had 7 touchdown passes and 1,102 passing yards. Another player is Brandon Aiyuk (#11) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had 1,161 receiving yards and scored 8 touchdowns. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he should lead the San Francisco 49ers offense. Finally, linebacker Fred Warner (#54) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles with 124 tackles and also made 2 interceptions in 16 games played.
San Francisco 49ers
Like the Los Angeles Chargers, the San Francisco team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NFL season that begins next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation games are against the Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos. Their last game was against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, 2023, the San Francisco 49ers lost the game 31-7 at Lincoln Financial Field. Their first game of the 2023-2024 season will be on September 10, 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. In the 2022-2023 NFL tournament they were in first position in the NFC West of the American conference with 13 games won and 4 lost, their preparation games will help them to have a good 2023-2024 season. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Los Angeles Chargers Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Los Angeles Chargers offensive and defensive attack. Quarterback Justin Herbert (#10) played in 16 games last season and had 27 touchdown passes and 113 passing yards. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he should lead the Los Angeles Chargers offense. Another player is Mike Williams (#81) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had 967 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Finally, safety Derwin James Jr. (#3) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles with 184 tackles in 17 games played.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NFL season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared three preseason games to prepare. The preparation games will be against the Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers. Their last game was on January 8, 2023 and resulted in a 31-28 loss against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The first game of the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2023-2024 NFL season will be on September 10, 2023 against the Miami Dolphins at SoFi Stadium. The Los Angeles Chargers last season stayed in second position in the AFC West of the national conference with 10 games won and 7 lost. The Los Angeles Chargers seek to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so these preparation games are very important. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
The stadium
Levi's Stadium is located in the city of California, United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 72,864 spectators and is the home of the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on April 19, 2011 and cost 1.3 billion dollars to build.