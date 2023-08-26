Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the NFL Preseason
Green Bay Packers

1:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers match live?

If you want to directly stream it: NFL Game Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

12:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers match for NFL?

This is the start time of the game Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers of 26th August 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 2 pm: NFL Game Pass

Bolivia 1 pm: NFL Game Pass

Brazil 2 pm: NFL Game Pass

Chile 1 pm: NFL Game Pass

Colombia 12 pm: NFL Game Pass

Ecuador 12  pm: NFL Game Pass

USA 1 pm ET: NFL Game Pass

Spain 7 pm: NFL Game Pass

Mexico 12 pm: NFL Game Pass

Paraguay 1 pm: NFL Game Pass

Peru 12 pm: NFL Game Pass

Uruguay 2 pm: NFL Game Pass

Venezuela 1 pm: NFL Game Pass

12:50 AMan hour ago

Seattle Seahawks

Also with two preparatory games under their belt, the Seattle Seahawks come into the game with a 100% record. They won 22-14 against the Dallas Cowboys and 24-13 against the Minnesota Vikings.
12:45 AMan hour ago

Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers have played two games this preseason. The Packers lost 21-17 to the New England Patriots and beat the Cincinnati Bengals 36-19.
12:40 AMan hour ago

How qualifying for the Super Bowl works

Those who watch the NFL live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the top teams in each division occupy eight spots, while six teams advance, depending on their score in the standings. Then comes the Wild Card, Divisional Round, Conference Championship Game and the ultimate glory: the Super Bowl title. The games are played on a knockout system, and whoever loses is eliminated.

Wild Card

This is the first stage of the tournament, which doesn't include the two best teams from each side. The matches are played by the winners of the divisions against the three best runners-up.

Divisional Round

In this phase, the teams with the best campaigns on each side will face the Wild Card winners. The two surviving teams from the divisional round playoff games in each conference face off in the respective AFC and NFC conference title games. 

Conference Championship Game

This is the match that determines the champion of their respective conference. The winners of these contests face each other in the Super Bowl, which is played at a predetermined neutral site.

Super Bowl

The meeting of the American (AFC) and National (NFC) champions, which determines the champion of the NFL season.

12:35 AMan hour ago

Divisions

The NFL is divided into American and National. Each is made up of four divisions of four teams, divided into North, South, East and West.

AFC

- East: Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins

- North: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers

- South: Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans

- West: Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers

 NFC

- East: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team

- North: Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings

- South: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

- West: Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks

12:30 AMan hour ago

NFL

The NFL (National Football League) is the national American soccer league in the United States, with 32 teams divided into two groups, the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). The league was founded on August 20, 1920, as the American Professional Football Association (APFA), but then changed to the name we know today.

In addition, in 1936, the Draft was established, which is the time when teams select players from universities in the United States to join their squads. In 1966, the NFL merged with the American Football League (AFL) to create the Super Bowl. The first winner was the Green Bay Packers, who went on to win the championship twice. It was only halted by the New York Jets and then the Kansas City Chiefs.

Today, the New England Patriots, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, are the biggest Super Bowl winners, with six titles each. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are close behind with five. The teams with the most Super Bowl championship rings are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, with six each.

However, the greatest Super Bowl champion is quarterback Tom Brady, with seven titles (six for the New England Patriots and one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Brady is also the record holder for MVP, with five, and the only athlete to be MVP for two teams in history.

The defending champions are the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the final. The Chiefs finished the season with their tenth consecutive winning record under coach Andy Reid, with a record of 14 wins and three losses. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the reigning MVP. The athlete broke the record for the most total yards in a season by a quarterback (passing and rushing combined) with 5,608.

12:25 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers live this Saturday (26), at the Lambeau Field at 1 pm ET, for the NFL .
12:20 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the NFL Match: Seattle Seahawks vs Green Bay Packers Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on  VAVEL USA.

