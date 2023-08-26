Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Preseason Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share the starting lineups for the Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs live for the 2023 NFL Preseason, as well as the latest information coming out of Arrowhead Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs online and live from the 2023 NFL Preseason?
This is the start time of the Cleveland Browns vs Kansas City Chiefs game in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 13 hours in NFL League Pass
Brazil: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Chile: 13 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 11 hours in NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 11 hours in NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 11 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 10 hours in NFL League Pass
Peru: 12 hours in NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 13 hours in NFL League Pass
Patrick Mahomes, a must see player!
The Chiefs quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important part of the team's aspirations. The Kansas City quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His season numbers were 5,250 passing yards completed through the air, 41 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions with which he posted 14 wins. The game against the Saints will be a great test to start showing some of the changes that the Chiefs' offense will have. The quarterback's connection to Travis Kelce will be critical to having a good season.
How does the Chiefs get here?
The Kansas City team started a new season in the American Conference, after an excellent season in 2022 by becoming the current NFL champions. The Chiefs had a great regular season with a record of 14 wins and 3 losses to finish in first place in the conference. One of the topics that was discussed the most with the Chiefs was the great improvement in experience of Patrick Mahomes in decisive moments and it was for this reason that the squad managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed the pre-established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Isaiah Pacheco, Nick Bolton, Harrison Butker and L'Jarius Sneed. The Chiefs will have a comfortable start to the season hosting the Bears and Lions, in addition to visiting the Jets and Jaguars, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on this preseason in order to aspire to repeat the championship and win back-to-back titles.
Deshaun Watson, a must see player!
The Browns quarterback began his second year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team to the NFL Playoffs. The Cleveland quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing, with 1,102 passing yards, 7 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions in just 6 games. However, this was not the team's starting quarterback all season and this will be the first opportunity he has as the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection to Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper will be key to having a good season.
How does the Browns arrive?
The Cleveland team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in twelfth place in their conference with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses; with these results, the team was left out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make offensive changes around Deshaun Watson at quarterback and great players like Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Grant Delpit and John Johnson III. The team will get off to a somewhat comfortable start against the Steelers, but will also host Playoff teams like the Bengals, Ravens and Titans. This is why the work of the preseason will be essential for the team's aspirations, this year the Browns will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and find a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
Arrowhead Stadium located in Kansas City will host this duel between two teams seeking to start the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 76,400 fans and was inaugurated in 1972.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between the Cleveland Browns vs. Kansas City Chiefs, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Preseason duel. The match will take place at Arrowhead Stadium, at 1:00 p.m. sharp.