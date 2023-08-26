New York Jets vs New York Giants LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Preseason NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the New York Jets vs New York Giants match for Preseason NFL Match 2023?
New York Giants Players to Watch
There are three players from the New York Giants that we should be aware of and that have a very important role in the team. Quarterback Daniel Jones (#8), the 27-year-old, played in 6 games last season and had 7 touchdown passes and 1,102 passing yards. Another player is Darius Slayton (#86) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had 1,161 receiving yards and scored 8 touchdowns. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he should lead the New York Giants' offense. Finally, linebacker Jaylon Smith (#59) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles with 124 tackles and also made 2 interceptions in 16 games played.
New York Giants
Like the New York Jets, the Indiana team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NFL season that begins next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 3 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation games are against the New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. Their last game was against the Philadelphia Eagles on January 8, 2023, the New York Giants lost the game 22-16 at Lincoln Financial Field. Their first game of the 2023-2024 season will be on September 10, 2023 against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. In the 2022-2023 NFL tournament they were in third position in the NFC East of the American conference with 9 games won and 7 lost, their preparation games will help them to have a good 2023-2024 season. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
New York Jets Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the New York Jets' offensive and defensive attack. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (#8) played in 16 games last season and had 26 touchdown passes and 3,695 passing yards. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he should lead the New York Jets offense. Another player is Garrett Wilson (#17) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had 967 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. Finally, linebacker C.J. Mosley (#57) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles with 184 tackles in 17 games played.
New York Jets
The New York team is preparing for the 2023-2024 NFL season, they started their preseason a few days ago and prepared four preseason games to prepare. The preparation games will be against the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Their last game was on January 8, 2023 and resulted in an 11-6 loss against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The New York Jets' first game of the 2023-2024 NFL season will be on September 11, 2023 against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. The New York Jets last season failed to qualify for the playoffs, they stayed in fourth position in the AFC East of the national conference with 7 wins and 10 losses. New York Jets seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so these preparation games are very important. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
MetLife Stadium is located in the city of New Jersey, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 82,566 spectators and is the home of the New York Jets of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on September 5, 2007 and cost 1.6 billion dollars to build.
Argentina: 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 6:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 5:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 5:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 6:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 1:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 4:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 6:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 7:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.