Can the Cincinnati Bengals make it a hattrick of AFC North titles? - AFC North preview

The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to continue their recent dominance of the division. Having made back to back AFC championship games, only narrowly missing out on back to back Superbowl appearances, after a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last season. Standing in their way are the Baltimore Ravens with a rejuvenated and well paid Lamar Jackson, with what is arguably his best wide-receiver core to date. As well as the Ravens there is the ever impressive Mike Tomlin lead Pittsburgh Steelers and a Cleveland Browns team determined to prove that quarterback Deshaun Watson was worth the draft picks they trade for him.

Last off-season the talk of the division was the arrival of two new quarterbacks in rookie Kenny Pickett for The Steelers and the off season trade from the Browns for Deshaun Watson. This off-season however there was less of a quarterback merry go round. While there was uncertainty over whether Lamar Jackson would remain in the AFC North, eventually signing one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history. Away from the quarterbacks each team has made intriguing offseason moves, with all four teams filling holes in their roster with both the draft and free agency, leading to what is surely going to be one of the most competitive seasons in division history.

Last season

With Joe Burrow at the helm, the Bengals cruised to a 12-4 record, despite losing their opening two games. Aided by two, one thousand yard receivers in Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase (only played 12 games), Burrow ended the season with 4,475 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns as well as 5 more on the ground. With this extremely powerful offence the Bengals dispatched both the Ravens and the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs before ultimately succumbing to, the eventual Superbowl winners, The Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game.

The Ravens finished with a 10-7 record despite being injury riddled all year. Apart from full back Patrick Ricard and bit part wide-receiver Demarcus Robinson, no Ravens offensive skill player managed a full season. With star quarterback Lamar Jackson missing 5 games through injury along with a constantly banged up wide-receiver and running back room. Defensively however the Ravens remained resilient especially with the trade deadline acquisition Roquan Smith proving a shrewd addition as even in his mere nine games for the Ravens he still finished third in the team for total tackles. Injuries ended up being the story of the Ravens season however as they lost to division rivals the Bengals in the wildcard game with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley starting.

In his sixteen years as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season. Even with a rookie quarterback last year and missing defensive keystone TJ Watt for 7 games they managed a 9-8 record. While they missed out on the playoffs it was still an incredibly positive season for a team many had written off. Despite the quarterback uncertainty the Steelers still had Diontae Johnson and George Pickens as over 800 yard receivers and sophomore running back Najee Harris surpassed 1000 yards on the ground.

Finishing bottom of the division last season was the Browns with a 7-10 record. In what was a very disappointing season following Deshaun Watsons return from suspension. Having traded three first round picks for the quarterback, the Browns would have been hopeful that they would have fared better upon his return. In the six games he did play, they managed a 3-3 record while Watson himself threw for 1,102 yards with 7 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. While star players Nick Chubb and Myles Garret both performed brilliantly, along with new arrival Amari Cooper going over 1000 yards, it offers hope for the Browns as they kick on to next season.

Incoming/Outgoings

In an attempt to continue to protect Joe Burrow, the Bengals splashed out this offseason signing former Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. Also on offence they released former Ravens first round pick, Tight End, Hayden Hurst and have seemingly replaced him with Irv Smith who they signed on a one year deal. On defence they lost both of their starting safeties in Von Bell and Jessie Bates to free agency. While not making any significant moves to replace the duo they will be hoping that third round draft pick and former Alabama safety Jordan Battle can fill the gaps. Also in regards to rookies the Bengals will be hoping that first round pick defensive end Myles Murphy will add an extra element to their pass rush.

The Ravens made a conceited effort this offseason to provide more weapons for Lamar Jackson. Signing both Odell Beckham Jr and Nelson Agholor to one year deals as well as taking wide receiver Zay Flowers in the first round of the draft. Defensively there was little change, while they lost corner back Marcus Peters they signed Rock Ya-Sin as replacement. Another interesting addition to the Ravens defence is Jadeveon Clowney, with the Ravens hoping the inconsistent pass rusher will bolster their defensive line.

Wanting to give sophomore quarterback Kenny Pickett the best chance to develop, the Steelers looked to improve their offensive line this offseason. Signing former Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo and drafting Broderick Jones, the left tackle for the back to back national champions the Georgia Bulldogs. Defensively they lost defensive back Cameron Sutton who left for Detroit Lions but signed league veteran Patrick Peterson as well as drafting Joey Porter Jr, the son of Steelers Superbowl winner Joey Porter.

Hoping to improve on a disappointing season, you’d have expected the Browns to be more adventurous this offseason. With so few draft picks due to the Deshaun Watson trade, the Browns were limited in the draft, making their best additions in free agency and a trade for former Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore. In free agency the Browns focused on defence add three key players. Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson came over from the Minnesota Vikings, safety Juan Thornhill joined from the Chiefs and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo joined from the Houston Texans. All adding to what was already a powerful defence.

Schedule Difficulty

As well as playing each other both home and away the teams of the AFC North will also face the four teams of the AFC South, NFC West and each team will face a team from the NFC North (the one which finished in the same corresponding position). Whilst the AFC North itself looks ultra-competitive the divisions they will be facing are perhaps some of the weakest in the NFL, with only the Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers having a higher predicted win total with the bookmakers than all teams in the AFC North.

While the additional games in the schedule see the Bengals have daunting games against the Bills and Chiefs. The Ravens also have a tough couple of games against the Miami Dolphins and the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Steelers and Browns have on paper easier matchups with the Steelers coming up against the Las Vegas Raiders and the Green Bay Packers, and the Browns facing the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears. Ultimately the true test for this division will be the intra-divisional games and these will most likely be what decides the divisions final standings.

Best/Most Important Player

As previously mentioned this is a division that is very quarterback focused. With the Bengals relying on star man and face of the franchise Joe Burrow to lead them once more. They will be hoping that the MVP favourite will continue his link up with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Creating an offence that will prove too powerful and hide any defensive frailties they may have.

The Ravens are in a similar boat. Having just paid Lamar Jackson a lot of money, they will be hoping that he’ll find the form that won him league MVP in 2019. With the bolstered wide receiver core, they will be hoping for a much improved passing game from their quarterback while still continuing his dominance on the ground. A special mention should go to Roquan Smith who the Ravens will be wanting to lead their defence.

For the Steelers, you could pick a few of their offensive weapons as potential breakout stars, but it’s impossible to look past their star pass rusher TJ Watt. His importance cannot be overstated and is demonstrated none more so than the stat that when the Steelers having been missing Watt through injury they have a 1-10 record which pales in comparison to Mike Tomlins ever consistent winning seasons. If the Steelers maintain Watts fitness throughout the season, they will continue to be a defensive force.

Despite trading a huge package of picks for Deshaun Watson, and while his performances will be key to the Browns success, the star players on the Browns come in the form of two players they drafted, in the form of running back Nick Chubb and defensive end Myles Garrett. With Chubb looking to build on his 1500 yard plus season, the addition of other offensive weapons and a full preseason for Deshaun Watson, takes some of the pressure away from Chubbs ability to carry the Browns offence. For Garrett however he will be looking to build on his 16 sack year last season and be a vital part of the Browns intimidating pass rush.

The AFC North looks as competitive as ever. The Bengals will have a much harder time attempting to retain their title than last season and even with Joe Burrow at the helm I’d expect Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens to upset the odds and pip the Bengals to the division title.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see every team in this division finish with a winning record, with the whole division being run close and there only being a few games between all four teams with potentially 3 of them making the post season.