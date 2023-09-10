Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Regular Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from SoFi Stadium.
Where and how to watch the Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins game in various countries:
Argentina: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 2:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 3:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 4:25 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 8:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 2:25 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 3:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Dolphins absent!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: Jeff Wilson Jr. and Robert Jones.
Tua Tagovailoa, a must see player!
The Dolphins quarterback began his fourth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Miami quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 3,548 passing yards, 25 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions in just 15 games. Despite his good results, he lost the playoffs due to injury and his team was left out. Tagovailoa continues to develop him as a player and increasingly improves his abilities to be the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection with Tyreek Hill and Raheem Mostert will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Dolphins arrive?
The Miami team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in seventh place in its conference with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses; With these results, the team entered the postseason, where injuries did not allow them to advance beyond the first round. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback and with great players like Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Jevon Holland, Jerome Baker and Jaelan Phillips. The team will have a somewhat mixed start against the Broncos and Patriots, but will also go into Buffalo and the Rams where they will start as an underdog. The Dolphins are rebuilding and with the help of Toa Tagovailoa they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations; this year the Dolphins will try to repeat their ticket to the playoffs and advance to the conference finals.
Chargers absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Justin Herbert, a must see player!
The Chargers quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Los Angeles quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season were 4,739 yards in completed passes through the air, 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions with which he achieved 10 victories. The game against the Ravens will be a great test to begin to show some of the chemistry that the Chargers offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Austin Ekeler will be essential to have a good season.
How does Chargers get here?
The Los Angeles team started a new season in the American Conference, after a regular season in 2022 where they made it to the Playoffs but did not make it past the first round when they fell to the Jaguars. The Chargers had a good regular season with a record of 10 wins and 7 losses to finish in fourth place in the conference. One of the issues that was discussed the most with the Chargers was Justin Herbert's lack of experience in decisive moments and this was why the team sought to renew the offense to try to get him better passing options. Some interesting players on this team are Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer, Derwin James Jr., Asante Samuel Jr. and Cameron Dicker. The Chargers will have a difficult start to the season hosting the Dolphins and Raiders, in addition to visiting the Titans and Vikings, so team chemistry must be something to focus on this season in order to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
SoFi Stadium located in the city of Los Angeles will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 70,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2020.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between the Los Angeles Chargers vs Miami Dolphins live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at SoFi Stadium, at 4:25 p.m.