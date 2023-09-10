Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Cincinnati Bengals vs Cleveland Browns in NFL?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 AM
Ecuador: 12:00 AM
United States (ET): 1:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 12:00 AM
Paraguay: 12:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 AM
Uruguay: 13:00 PM
Watch out for this player in Cleveland Browns
Deshaun Watson, quarterback position player. He was born in the state of Georgia in the United States and is 27 years old. His records for last season are 61.5% of completed passes, one touchdowns and an average of 104 yards.
Watch out for this player in Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow plays the quarterback position. The 26-year-old was the Bengals' top performer in the postseason with 35 touchdowns, a 66.1% pass completion rate for 4475 yards. He also totaled 12 interceptions.
How are the Cleveland Browns doing?
They have played four preseason games where they have beaten the New York Jets, lost two games, and tied at 18 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Last season they finished 12th in the American Conference with 7 wins and 10 ties.
How are the Cincinnati Bengals doing?
They have played three games in this preseason where they have finished with two losses and a tie. Last season they reached the NFL semifinals where they lost against the champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. While in the regular season they finished in third place in the American Conference with 12 wins and four losses
Background
Of the last six meetings between these two teams, five have gone to the Cleveland Browns. However, the last meeting, which took place in December 2022, went in favor of the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Stadium
The game will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium, located in the city of Cleveland. It was inaugurated on September 12, 1999 and has a capacity for 674,431 spectators.
Preview of the game
Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns to meet in NFL Week 1 game
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.