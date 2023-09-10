Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders live online
The game will be televised on FOX SPORTS.
Player to watch Raiders
Jimmy Garoppolo, QB. With 31 years old, the former 49ers player, comes as a solution in the offense that did not end up being the best version in the previous season, although he will have to take care of the overthrows, his options when throwing are very good and, therefore, can generate many points, leading them to victories, but it all depends on the player.
Player to watch Broncos
Rusell Wilson, QB. Broncos know that they need the experience of a great player to be able to transcend, Wilson arrived last season to give that point of quality to the team, however it was not the best season for him and Broncos, now the player must demonstrate his quality that led him to win a Superbowl with Seattle.
3. DAYS. 😤#BeatTheRaiders x @DangeRussWilson pic.twitter.com/j77zqoT8D2— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 7, 2023
Raiders Leaders
Yards through the air: Yards on the ground:Jacobs. Receptions: Adams. Tackles: Crosby. Interceptions: Harmon.
Bronco Leaders
Yards through the air: Wilson. Yards on the ground: Murray. Receptions: Judy. Tackles: Singleton. Interceptions: Simmons.
Face to face
The preseason for the Denver Broncos was not the best, the team lost to Cardinals 18-17 and to 49ers 21-20, in the last preseason game, the team blanked Rams 41-0, on the Raiders' side, the team beat 49ers 34-7 and Rams 34-17, Cowboys broke the streak by beating them 31-16.
Las Vegas Raiders want to take it all
Raiders does not want to be the only one who can not win in Las Vegas, a team with a lot of tradition and followers, recently made a move from Oakland to Las Vegas, this big change with a new stadium included, has not been able to make the team shine, especially last season, the team totaled just six wins with eleven losses, a very painful record for the franchise, to lead with this, Raiders hired a quarterback with experience, The player arrives after the multiple doubts that his former team had about his performance, Raiders has a good offensive base, in which Garoppolo's skills could be exploited in the best way, having the champion in his conference, will be a great motivation to follow his steps and his fans are hungry for a championship.
Denver Broncos with great expectations
A new NFL season is starting and for Denver Broncos is the great opportunity to put pressure on the current champion, this because they share division and conference, for Denver excuses should not exist, as they have two pieces that in theory should contribute and exploit the characteristics of the team, it is the coach Sean Payton and quarterback, Russell Wilson, the mission of this season is to overcome what was done last season, since they were last place in the AFC West with only five wins, this team can not afford another bad season and more if the champion Chiefs are full of glory and Denver only accumulates failures, everything can change from one season to another and the Broncos certainly want to make a positive leap.
A new season begins
The NFL regular season is here, one of the favorite sports of the Americans finally resumes activities in a new season that promises to give many surprises, this time the duel between Broncos and Raiders that awaits us for this Sunday will lead to two teams that did not have the best season in the previous campaign and have made the necessary changes to improve.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders match, corresponding to the NFL 2023. The match will take place at Empower Field at Mile High at 4:25 pm ET.