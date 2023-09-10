Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here in here Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Match.
What time is the Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks of September 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 4:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 3:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 3:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 11:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 2:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Los Angeles Rams)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Cooper Kupp (out), Stetson Bennett (out) and DeAndre Square (questionable).
Injury report (Seattle Seahawks)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Dareke Young (injured reserve), Jamal Adams (out), Devon Witherspoon (questionable), Kenny McIntosh (out) and Damien Lewis (questionable).
Players to watch for Los Angeles Rams
There are three Los Angeles Rams players that we should keep an eye on and that have a very important role on the team. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (#9), the 35-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense. Another player is Cooper Kupp (#10) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Los Angeles Rams offense. Finally, Linebacker Ernest Jones (#53) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to start the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season well. Last tournament they finished in third position in the NFC West with 5 games won, 0 tied and 12 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The goal of the Los Angeles Rams for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 26, 2023 and resulted in a 41-0 loss against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Seattle Seahawks Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Seattle Seahawks' offensive and defensive attack. 32-year-old Quarterback Geno Smith (#7) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Seattle Seahawks offense. Another player is DK Metcalf (#14) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Jordyn Brooks (#56) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle football team seeks to start the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season well. Last tournament they finished in second position in the NFC West with 9 games won, 0 tied and 8 lost. The Seattle Seahawks are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on August 26, 2023 and resulted in a 19-15 loss against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Lumen Field is located in the city of Seattle, Washington. It will host this game, has a capacity of 72,000 spectators and is the home of the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on September 5, 2002 and cost 430 million dollars to build.