Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

Follow here in here Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants NFL Match.
What time is the Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Dallas Cowboys vs New York Giants of September 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:20 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 8:20 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 9:20 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 9:20 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 7:20 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 7:20 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 8:20 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 3:20 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 6:20 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 9:20 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 8:20 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 9:20 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Dallas Cowboys)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Tyron Smith (out), Tyler Smith (out) and Sam Williams (questionable).
Injury report (New York Giants)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Cam Brown (out), Wan'Dale Robinson (questionable), Kenny McIntosh (out) and Damien Lewis (questionable).
Dallas Cowboys Players to Watch
There are three Dallas Cowboys players that we should keep an eye on and who have a very important role on the team. Quarterback Dak Prescott (#4), the 30-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense. Another player is CeeDee Lamb (#88) and he plays in the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Dallas Cowboys offense. Finally, Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (#55) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are looking to start the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season well. Last tournament they finished in second position in the NFC East with 12 games won, 0 tied and 5 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The goal of the Dallas Cowboys for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on August 26, 2023 and resulted in a 31-16 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
New York Giants Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the New York Giants' offensive and defensive attack. 26-year-old Quarterback Daniel Jones (#8) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he will have to lead the New York Giants offense. Another player is Darius Slayton (#86) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Micah McFadden (#41) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
New York Giants
The New York football team seeks to start the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season well. Last tournament they finished in third position in the NFC East with 9 games won, 1 tied and 7 lost. The New York Giants are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on August 26, 2023 and resulted in a 32-24 loss against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
MetLife Stadium is located in the city of New Jersey, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 82,566 spectators and is the home of the New York Giants of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on September 5, 2007 and cost 1.6 billion dollars to build.