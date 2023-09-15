Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here in here Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles NFL Match.
What time is the Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Minnesota Vikings vs Philadelphia Eagles of September 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Argentina: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 8:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 7:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 7:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 8:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 3:15 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 6:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 8:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 9:15 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Minnesota Vikings)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Garrett Bradbury (out), Marcus Davenport (questionable) and Christian Darrisaw (questionable).
Garrett Bradbury (out), Marcus Davenport (questionable) and Christian Darrisaw (questionable).
Injury report (Philadelphia Eagles)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Nakobe Dean (IR), Kenneth Gainwell (out), Reed Blankenship (out), James Bradberry (out) and Damien Lewis (questionable).
Nakobe Dean (IR), Kenneth Gainwell (out), Reed Blankenship (out), James Bradberry (out) and Damien Lewis (questionable).
Minnesota Vikings Players to Watch
There are three Minnesota Vikings players that we should keep an eye on and that have a very important role on the team. Quarterback Kirk Cousins (#8), the 35-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense. Another player is Justin Jefferson (#18) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Tuesday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Minnesota Vikings offense. Finally, linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (#40) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings had a bad start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in third position in the NFC North with 0 games won, 0 tied and 1 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The Minnesota Vikings' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 10, 2023 and resulted in a 20-17 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the U.S. Open. Bank Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Philadelphia Eagles Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive and defensive attack. 25-year-old Quarterback Jalen Hurts (#1) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Tuesday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Philadelphia Eagles' offense. Another player is A.J. Brown (#11) and plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, Linebacker Nakobe Dean (#17) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season well, they are in third position in the NFC East with 1 game won, 0 tied and 0 lost. The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on September 10, 2023 and resulted in a 25-20 victory against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium and thus achieved their first victory of the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Tuesday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Lincoln Financial Field is located in the city of Philadelphia, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 68,532 spectators and is the home of the Philadelphia Eagles of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on August 3, 2003 and cost 512 million dollars to build.