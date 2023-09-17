Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here in here Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions NFL Match.
What time is the Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions of September 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Seattle Seahawks)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Devin Bush LB (out), Mike Morris (questionable), Jamal Adams (out), Boye Mafe (questionable) and Abraham Lucas (IR).
Injury report (Detroit Lions)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Khalil Dorsey (questionable), Taylor Decker (questionable) and Emmanuel Moseley (questionable).
Seattle Seahawks Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Seattle Seahawks' offensive and defensive attack. 32-year-old Quarterback Geno Smith (#7) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Seattle Seahawks offense. Another player is DK Metcalf (#14) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Jordyn Brooks (#56) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks had a bad start to the 2022-2023 NFL season, they are in fourth position in the NFC West with 0 games won, 0 tied and 1 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The goal of the Seattle Seahawks for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 10, 2023 and resulted in a 30-13 loss against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field and thus earned their first loss of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Detroit Lions Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Detroit Lions' offensive and defensive attack. 28-year-old Quarterback Jared Goff (#6) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Detroit Lions offense. Another player is Josh Reynolds (#8) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, Linebacker Alex Anzalone (#34) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Detroit Lions
The Detroit football team started the 2022-2023 NFL (National Football League) season well, they are in second position in the NFC North with 1 game won, 0 tied and 0 lost. The Detroit Lions are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on September 7, 2023 and resulted in a 21-20 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and thus achieved their first victory of the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Ford Field is located in the city of Detroit, Michigan. It will host this game, has a capacity of 65,000 spectators and is the home of the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 2002 and cost 430 million dollars to build.