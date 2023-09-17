New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here in here New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals NFL Match.
What time is the New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game New York Giants vs Arizona Cardinals of September 17th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 11:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 2:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (New York Giants)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Kelvin Beachum (questionable), James Conner (questionable), L.J. Collier (questionable), Leki Fotu (questionable) and Josh Woods (questionable).
Injury report (Arizona Cardinals)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Wan'Dale Robinson (questionable), Graham Gano (questionable), Deonte Banks (questionable), Cor'Dale Flott (questionable) and Azeez Ojulari (questionable).
New York Giants Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the New York Giants' offensive and defensive attack. 26-year-old Quarterback Daniel Jones (#8) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he will have to lead the New York Giants offense. Another player is Darius Slayton (#86) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Micah McFadden (#41) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
New York Giants
The New York Giants had a bad start to the 2022-2023 NFL season, they are in fourth position in the NFC East with 0 games won, 0 tied and 1 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The New York Giants' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 10, 2023 and resulted in a 40-0 loss against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Arizona Cardinals Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Arizona Cardinals' offensive and defensive attack. 28-year-old Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (#9) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Arizona Cardinals offense. Another player is Rondale Moore (#4) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season she had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for her team. Finally, Linebacker Kyzir White (#7) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona football team started the 2022-2023 NFL (National Football League) season poorly, they are in third position in the NFC West with 0 games won, 0 tied and 1 lost. The Arizona Cardinals are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on September 10, 2023 and resulted in a 20-16 loss against the Washington Commanders at FedExField for their first victory of the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
State Farm Stadium is located in the city of Glendale, Arizona. It will host this game, has a capacity of 63,400 spectators and is the home of the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on August 1, 2006 and cost 455 million dollars to build.