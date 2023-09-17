Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL
Photo: Disclosure/Texans

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:14 AMan hour ago

Don't miss a detail Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
12:09 AMan hour ago

How do the Texans arrive?

Just like the Colts,  Texans also lost in their debut. The team was defeated by the Ravens 25-9.
12:04 AMan hour ago

How do the Colts arrive?

The Colts come into the game after a defeat in their season opener. The team ended up being defeated by the Jaguars 31 to 21.
11:59 PMan hour ago

TEXANS!

11:54 PMan hour ago

RULES

Game Length: An NFL game consists of four quarters of 15 minutes each, with breaks between the second and third quarters and at the end of the second quarter.

<p>Scoring:&nbsp;Touchdowns are worth 6 points, field goals are worth 3 points, extra points (PATs) are worth one&nbsp;or two&nbsp;points, and safeties are worth two&nbsp;points.</p>

<p>Territory Advancement:&nbsp;Teams have four plays (downs) to advance at least 10 yards. If they succeed, they win another series of four moves.</p>

<p>Ball Possession:&nbsp;The attacking team tries to advance with the ball to score points, while the defensive team tries to prevent the advance or regain possession of the ball. </p>

<p>Pass and Run:&nbsp;The quarterback passes the ball or the players can run with it. There are specific rules for complete passes, incomplete passes and interceptions.</p>

<p>Fouls and Penalties:&nbsp;There are several penalties, such as pass interference, holding and illegal shifting, which can result in yards being advanced or set back. or on new descents.</p>

<p>Replay (Play Review):&nbsp;Some plays can be reviewed by challenges from coaches or automatically in the final two minutes of each half of the game to ensure correct decisions of the referees.</p>

<p>Victory Conditions:&nbsp;The team with the most points at the end of the game wins. In the event of a tie in the regular season, there may be extension.</p>

 

11:49 PMan hour ago

CHAMPIONS!

Today, the New England Patriots, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, are the biggest winners of the Super Bowl, with six titles each. San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys come next with five. Already The teams with the most Super Bowl championship rings are the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots, with six each.

<p>However, the greatest Super Bowl champion is: quarterback Tom Brady, with seven titles (six for the New England Patriots and one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Brady is also the record holder for MVP titles, with five, and the only athlete to be MVP for two teams in history.</p>

<p>The current champion is the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38 to 35 in the decision. The Chiefs finished the season with their record tenth consecutive wins under the command of coach Andy Reid, having a campaign of 14 wins and three defeats. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the current MVP. The athlete broke the record for most total yards in a season by a quarterback (passing and rushing combined) with 5,608.</p>

 

11:44 PMan hour ago

THE DIVISIONS

The National Football League (NFL) is The top American football league in the United States and is the largest American football league in the United States. It is made up of 32 teams divided into two conferences: the American Conference (AFC) and the National Conference (NFC). Each conference is open-ended. It is subdivided into four divisions, totaling eight divisions in the NFL. Here are the NFL divisions so far. my last update in September 2021:

<p>American Conference (AFC):<br />

AFC East<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Buffalo Bills<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Miami Dolphins<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- New England Patriots<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- New York Jets</p>

<p>AFC North<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Baltimore Ravens<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Cincinnati Bengals<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Cleveland Browns<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Pittsburgh Steelers</p>

<p>AFC South<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Houston Texans<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Indianapolis Colts<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Jacksonville Jaguars<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Tennessee Titans</p>

<p>AFC West<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Denver Broncos<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Kansas City Chiefs<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Las Vegas Raiders<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Los Angeles Chargers</p>

<p>National Conference (NFC):**<br />

NFC East<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Dallas Cowboys<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- New York Giants<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Philadelphia Eagles<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Washington Football Team</p>

<p>NFC Norte<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Chicago Bears<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Detroit Lions<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Green Bay Packers<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Minnesota Vikings</p>

<p>NFC Sul<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Atlanta Falcons<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Carolina Panthers<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- New Orleans Saints<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Tampa Bay Buccaneers</p>

<p>NFC West:<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Arizona Cardinals<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Los Angeles Rams<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- San Francisco 49ers<br />

&nbsp; &nbsp;- Seattle Seahawks</p>

<p>Teams compete within their divisions during the regular season and then advance to the playoffs, where the winning teams from each conference compete in the Super Bowl, the final game that decides the NFL champion. Please keep in mind that these divisions may have changed since my last update in September 2021 due to realignments or other league changes.& ;nbsp;</p>

11:39 PMan hour ago

NFL

The NFL (National Football League) is the national American football league in the United States, with 32 teams divided into two groups, separated by the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). The league was founded on August 20, 1920, as the American Professional Football Association (APFA), but later changed it to the name we know it today.

<p>In addition, in 1936, the Draft was established, which is the moment when teams select players from universities in the United States to join their squads. In 1966, the NFL merged with the American Football League (AFL), where the Super Bowl was created. The first winner was the Green Bay Packers, who won their second championship. Are was stopped by the New York Jets, and soon after, by the Kansas City Chiefs.</p>

 

11:34 PMan hour ago

The game will be played atNRG Stadium

The Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts game will be played at NRG Stadium, with a capacity of 72.220 people.
11:29 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NFL: Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
 
