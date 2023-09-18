Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints in NFL Week 2 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints live in Week 2 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from Bank of America Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Carolina Panthers vs New Orland Saints online live NFL Week 2 2023
The Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints game will be televised on ESPN 2.
Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints can be tuned into Star+ live streams.
If you want to watch Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches tomorrow
In addition to this match-up between the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will face each other in Week 2, which is also a divisional match-up and without a doubt one of the most important games of the week.
Bank of America stadium
It is the Carolina Panthers stadium, a very important stadium for the NFL, it has a capacity for 74 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 14th 1996, besides being one of the most beautiful stadiums, it will be the home of Monday Night Football with the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints match, without a doubt a great stadium, for a great match.
What time is the Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints game in Week 2 of the NFL Regular Season 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints game on 18 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:15 hours
Brazil: 20:15 hours
Uruguay: 20:15 hours
Bolivia: 19:15 hours
Chile: 7:15pm
Paraguay: 7:15 p.m.
Venezuela: 7:15pm
Colombia: 7:15pm
Ecuador: 7:15pm
Mexico: 17:15
Panama: 7:15pm
Peru: 7:15pm
United States: 19:15pm PT and 21:15pm ET
Spain: 03:15 hours
France: 03:15 hours
Germany: 03:15 hours
Italy: 03:15 hours
Japan: 12:15am
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game, which promises to be one of the best in Week 2 of the NFL regular season, and is an important divisional match-up.
Background
The record leans towards the New Orleans Saints, as they have met 15 times, leaving a record of 10 wins for New Orleans and 5 victories for the Carolina Panthers, so tomorrow New Orleans will be favorites to win their second consecutive game, in another edition of Monday Night Football with two great teams and a great divisional game.
How does New Orleans get there?
For their part, the New Orleans Saints have a different outlook, they have just defeated the Tennessee Titans 16-15, a game in which they suffered a lot but in the end they managed to get the win to start 1-0, they will be looking to win their second game and consolidate their position as division leader for the moment. This is how the two teams arrive at week 2 of the NFL, a game that promises to be very exciting.
How are the Carolina Panthers coming along?
The Carolina Panthers come from losing their first game of the regular season 24-10 against the Atlanta Falcons, a game that had many touchdowns, but that in the end only went to one team, and with an overall score of 0-1, they will look to get out of their bad streak against New Orleans, a divisional game that will be of great importance and that they will need to take advantage of as they will be playing on their home field and with their fans, this is how the Carolina Panthers arrive.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live stream of Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints, Week 2 of the NFL Regular Season 2023. The match will take place at Bank of America Stadium, kick-off at 17:15.