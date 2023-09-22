San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL
How do the Giants arrive?

The  Giants arrive for the clash with one defeat and one victory, the triumph being last week, when they defeated the Cardinals.
How do the 49ers arrive?

The  49ers come into the game with two wins this season. The team beat the Steelers and the Rams.
49ers

RULES

Game Length: An NFL game consists of four quarters of 15 minutes each, with breaks between the second and third quarters and at the end of the second quarter.

Scoring: Touchdowns are worth 6 points, field goals are worth 3 points, extra points (PATs) are worth one or two points, and safeties are worth two points.

Territory Advance: Teams have four plays (downs) to advance at least 10 yards. If they succeed, they win another series of four moves.

Ball Possession: The attacking team tries to advance with the ball to score points, while the defensive team tries to prevent the advance or regain possession of the ball.

Pass and Run: The quarterback passes the ball or players can run with it. There are specific rules for completed passes, incomplete passes and interceptions.

Fouls and Penalties: There are several penalties, such as pass interference, holding, and illegal shifting, that can result in yards gaining or falling back or further downs.

Replay: Some plays can be reviewed by challenges from coaches or automatically in the final two minutes of each half of the game to ensure correct decisions by referees.

Victory Conditions: The team with the most points at the end of the game wins. In the event of a tie in the regular season, there may be extra time.

CHAMPIONS!

Today, the New England Patriots, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, are the biggest Super Bowl winners, with six titles each. San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys come next with five. The teams with the most Super Bowl championship rings are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, with six each.

However, the biggest Super Bowl champion is quarterback Tom Brady, with seven titles (six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Brady is also the record holder for MVP titles, with five, and the only athlete to be MVP for two teams in history.

The current champion is the Kansas City Chiefs, who defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the decision. The Chiefs finished the season with their tenth consecutive winning record under coach Andy Reid, going 14 wins and three losses. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the current MVP. The athlete broke the record for most total yards in a season by a quarterback (passing and rushing combined) with 5,608.

THE DIVISIONS

The National Football League (NFL) is the main American football league in the United States and is made up of 32 teams divided into two conferences: the American Conference (AFC) and the National Conference (NFC). Each conference is subdivided into four divisions, totaling eight divisions in the NFL. Here are the NFL divisions as of my last update in September 2021:
American Conference (AFC):
AFC East
    -Buffalo Bills
    -Miami Dolphins
    -New England Patriots
    -New York Jets

AFC North
    -Baltimore Ravens
    -Cincinnati Bengals
    -Cleveland Browns
    -Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South
    -Houston Texans
    -Indianapolis Colts
    -Jacksonville Jaguars
    -Tennessee Titans

AFC West
    -Denver Broncos
    -Kansas City Chiefs
    -Las Vegas Raiders
    -Los Angeles Chargers

National Conference (NFC):**
NFC East
    -Dallas Cowboys
    -New York Giants
    -Philadelphia Eagles
    -Washington Football Team

NFC North
    -Chicago Bears
    -Detroit Lions
    - Green Bay Packers
    -Minnesota Vikings

NFC South
    -Atlanta Falcons
    -Carolina Panthers
    -New Orleans Saints
    -Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West:
    -Arizona Cardinals
    - Los Angeles Rams
    -San Francisco 49ers
    -Seattle Seahawks

Teams compete within their divisions during the regular season and then advance to the playoffs, where the winning teams from each conference compete in the Super Bowl, the final game that decides the NFL champion. Keep in mind that these divisions may have changed since my last update in September 2021 due to realignments or other league changes.

NFL

The NFL (National Football League) is the national American football league in the United States, with 32 teams divided into two groups, separated by the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). The league was founded on August 20, 1920, as the American Professional Football Association (APFA), but later changed it to the name we know it today.

In addition, in 1936, the Draft was established, which is the moment when teams select players from universities in the United States to join their squads. In 1966, the NFL merged with the American Football League (AFL), where the Super Bowl was created. The first winner was the Green Bay Packers, who won their second championship. Only was stopped by the New York Jets, and soon after, by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game will be played at Levi's Stadium

The San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants game will be played at Levi's Stadium, with a capacity of 68.500 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the NFL: San Francisco 49ers vs New York Giants live updates

