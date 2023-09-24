Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Follow here in here Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks NFL Match.
What time is the Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Carolina Panthers vs Seattle Seahawks of September 24th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 11:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 2:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Argentina: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 11:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 2:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Carolina Panthers)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Shaq Thompson (IR), Justin Houston (questionable), Bryce Young (IR) and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (questionable).
Shaq Thompson (IR), Justin Houston (questionable), Bryce Young (IR) and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (questionable).
Injury report (Seattle Seahawks)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
DeeJay Dallas (questionable), DK Metcalf (questionable), Riq Woolen (questionable), Coby Bryant (out) and Jamal Adams (questionable).
DeeJay Dallas (questionable), DK Metcalf (questionable), Riq Woolen (questionable), Coby Bryant (out) and Jamal Adams (questionable).
Carolina Panthers Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Carolina Panthers' offensive and defensive attack. 22-year-old Quarterback Bryce Young (#9) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and will have to lead the Carolina Panthers offense. Another player is Adam Thielen (#19) and he plays in the Wide Receiver position. This season he has achieved the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Frankie Luvu (#49) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers had a bad start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in fourth position in the NFC South with 0 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The goal of the Carolina Panthers for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 18, 2023 and resulted in a 20-17 loss against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium and thus achieved another loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Seattle Seahawks Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Seattle Seahawks' offensive and defensive attack. 32-year-old Quarterback Geno Smith (#7) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Seattle Seahawks offense. Another player is DK Metcalf (#14) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Jordyn Brooks (#56) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season poorly, they are in third position in the NFC West with 1 game won, 0 tied and 1 lost. The Seattle Seahawks are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on September 17, 2023 and resulted in a 37-31 victory against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field and thus achieved their first victory of the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Lumen Field is located in the city of Seattle, Washington. It will host this game, has a capacity of 72,000 spectators and is the home of the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on September 5, 2002 and cost 430 million dollars to build.