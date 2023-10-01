Jacksonville Jaguars x Atlanta Falcons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons live streaming
CURIOSITIES!
Vince Lombardi Trophy: The trophy awarded to the Super Bowl champion is named after Vince Lombardi, one of the NFL's most legendary coaches. Lombardi is famous for his time with the Green Bay Packers.
The NFL Draft: Every year, the NFL holds a draft in which teams select the best college players to join their teams. The order of selection is based on the teams' performance in the previous season, with the team with the lowest ranking picking first.
RANKING:
RULES
Scoring: Touchdowns are worth 6 points, field goals are worth 3 points, extra points (PATs) are worth one or two points, and safeties are worth two points.
Territory Advance: Teams have four plays (downs) to advance at least 10 yards. If they succeed, they win another series of four plays.
Ball possession: The attacking team tries to advance with the ball to score points, while the defensive team tries to stop the advance or regain possession.
Pass and Run: The quarterback passes the ball or the players can run with it. There are specific rules for complete passes, incomplete passes and interceptions.
Fouls and Penalties: There are various penalties, such as pass interference, holding and illegal displacement, which can result in yards being gained or gained back or further downs.
Replay: Some plays can be reviewed by coaches' challenges or automatically in the final two minutes of each half to ensure correct decisions by the referees.
Winning Conditions: The team with the most points at the end of the game wins. In the event of a draw during the regular season, there may be extra time.
CHAMPIONS!
However, the greatest Super Bowl champion is quarterback Tom Brady, with seven titles (six for the New England Patriots and one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Brady is also the record holder for MVP, with five, and the only athlete to be MVP for two teams in history.
The defending champions are the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the final. The Chiefs finished the season with their tenth consecutive winning record under coach Andy Reid, with a record of 14 wins and three losses. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the reigning MVP. The athlete broke the record for the most total yards in a season by a quarterback (passing and rushing combined) with 5,608.
THE DIVISIONS
American Conference (AFC):
AFC East
- Buffalo Bills
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
AFC North
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Pittsburgh Steelers
AFC South
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
AFC West
- Denver Broncos
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
National Conference (NFC):**
NFC East
- Dallas Cowboys
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Washington Football Team
NFC North
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Minnesota Vikings
NFC South
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFC West:
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
The teams compete within their divisions during the regular season and then advance to the playoffs, where the winning teams from each conference compete in the Super Bowl, the final game that decides the NFL champion.
NFL
In addition, in 1936, the Draft was established, which is the time when teams select players from universities in the United States to join their squads. In 1966, the NFL merged with the American Football League (AFL) to create the Super Bowl. The first winner was the Green Bay Packers, who went on to win the championship twice. It was only halted by the New York Jets and then the Kansas City Chiefs.
TIME AND PLACE!
The Jaguars come into the match trying to avoid a run of three straight defeats. After beating the Colts in their opener, they lost to the Chiefs and Texans. The Falcons were 2-0, but lost to the Lions in Week 3.
The Jaguars have a good team, although they've yet to prove it with any consistency this season. The losses can be explained by mental lapses or having faced a unit that is underestimated by analysts (like the Chiefs' defense so far).
In London it's time to wake up and the Falcons, despite being 2-1, are an inferior team in terms of talent. The Jaguars must and should win on Sunday.
The ball rolls for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons at 10:30 a.m. at Wembley Stadium in London, England.
Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England
Time: 09:30 a.m. ET
Where to watch: Star+ and ESPN
Live coverage: VAVEL Brasil