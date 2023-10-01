Jacksonville Jaguars x Atlanta Falcons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Match
Foto: Jacksonville Jaguars

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
10:56 PM2 hours ago

When is Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NFL

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London, England
Time: 09:30 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Star+ and ESPN

Live coverage: VAVEL Brasil

10:51 PM2 hours ago

How and where to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Atlanta Falcons match will be broadcast live on Star+ and ESPN.
10:46 PM2 hours ago

CURIOSITIES!

The NFL has 32 teams divided into two conferences, the National Conference (NFC) and the American Conference (AFC). Each conference is divided into four divisions and the teams compete in a series of regular season games before the playoffs.

Vince Lombardi Trophy: The trophy awarded to the Super Bowl champion is named after Vince Lombardi, one of the NFL's most legendary coaches. Lombardi is famous for his time with the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL Draft: Every year, the NFL holds a draft in which teams select the best college players to join their teams. The order of selection is based on the teams' performance in the previous season, with the team with the lowest ranking picking first.

10:41 PM2 hours ago

RANKING:

Standings provided by Sofascore
10:36 PM2 hours ago

RULES

Game length: An NFL game consists of four quarters of 15 minutes each, with breaks between the second and third quarters and at the end of the second quarter.

Scoring: Touchdowns are worth 6 points, field goals are worth 3 points, extra points (PATs) are worth one or two points, and safeties are worth two points.

Territory Advance: Teams have four plays (downs) to advance at least 10 yards. If they succeed, they win another series of four plays.

Ball possession: The attacking team tries to advance with the ball to score points, while the defensive team tries to stop the advance or regain possession.

Pass and Run: The quarterback passes the ball or the players can run with it. There are specific rules for complete passes, incomplete passes and interceptions.

Fouls and Penalties: There are various penalties, such as pass interference, holding and illegal displacement, which can result in yards being gained or gained back or further downs.

Replay: Some plays can be reviewed by coaches' challenges or automatically in the final two minutes of each half to ensure correct decisions by the referees.

Winning Conditions: The team with the most points at the end of the game wins. In the event of a draw during the regular season, there may be extra time.

10:31 PM2 hours ago

CHAMPIONS!

Today, the New England Patriots, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, are the biggest winners of the Super Bowl, with six titles each. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys follow with five. The teams with the most Super Bowl championship rings are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, with six each.

However, the greatest Super Bowl champion is quarterback Tom Brady, with seven titles (six for the New England Patriots and one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). Brady is also the record holder for MVP, with five, and the only athlete to be MVP for two teams in history.

The defending champions are the Kansas City Chiefs, who beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in the final. The Chiefs finished the season with their tenth consecutive winning record under coach Andy Reid, with a record of 14 wins and three losses. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the reigning MVP. The athlete broke the record for the most total yards in a season by a quarterback (passing and rushing combined) with 5,608.

10:26 PM2 hours ago

THE DIVISIONS

The National Football League (NFL) is the main American soccer league in the United States and is made up of 32 teams divided into two conferences: the American Conference (AFC) and the National Conference (NFC). Each conference is subdivided into four divisions, making a total of eight divisions in the NFL. Here are the NFL divisions as of my last update in September 2021:
American Conference (AFC):

AFC East

   - Buffalo Bills

   - Miami Dolphins

   - New England Patriots

   - New York Jets

AFC North

   - Baltimore Ravens

   - Cincinnati Bengals

   - Cleveland Browns

   - Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

   - Houston Texans

   - Indianapolis Colts

   - Jacksonville Jaguars

   - Tennessee Titans

AFC West

   - Denver Broncos

   - Kansas City Chiefs

   - Las Vegas Raiders

   - Los Angeles Chargers

National Conference (NFC):**

NFC East

   - Dallas Cowboys

   - New York Giants

   - Philadelphia Eagles

   - Washington Football Team

NFC North

   - Chicago Bears

   - Detroit Lions

   - Green Bay Packers

   - Minnesota Vikings

NFC South

   - Atlanta Falcons

   - Carolina Panthers

   - New Orleans Saints

   - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West:

   - Arizona Cardinals

   - Los Angeles Rams

   - San Francisco 49ers

   - Seattle Seahawks

The teams compete within their divisions during the regular season and then advance to the playoffs, where the winning teams from each conference compete in the Super Bowl, the final game that decides the NFL champion.

10:21 PM2 hours ago

NFL

The NFL (National Football League) is the national American soccer league in the United States, with 32 teams divided into two groups, the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). The league was founded on August 20, 1920, as the American Professional Football Association (APFA), but then changed to the name we know today.

In addition, in 1936, the Draft was established, which is the time when teams select players from universities in the United States to join their squads. In 1966, the NFL merged with the American Football League (AFL) to create the Super Bowl. The first winner was the Green Bay Packers, who went on to win the championship twice. It was only halted by the New York Jets and then the Kansas City Chiefs.

Photo: Jaguars
Photo: Jaguars

 

10:16 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Atlanta Falcons is valid for the 4th round of the NFL playoffs.

The Jaguars come into the match trying to avoid a run of three straight defeats. After beating the Colts in their opener, they lost to the Chiefs and Texans. The Falcons were 2-0, but lost to the Lions in Week 3.

The Jaguars have a good team, although they've yet to prove it with any consistency this season. The losses can be explained by mental lapses or having faced a unit that is underestimated by analysts (like the Chiefs' defense so far).

In London it's time to wake up and the Falcons, despite being 2-1, are an inferior team in terms of talent. The Jaguars must and should win on Sunday.

The ball rolls for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons at 10:30 a.m. at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

10:11 PM3 hours ago

WELCOME!

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons face off this Sunday (01) at 09:30 a.m. at Wembley Stadium in London, England, in an NFL clash.
VAVEL Logo