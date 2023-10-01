Australia vs Portugal LIVE Updates (29-7)

ADVERTISEMENT
48'
TRY! Fraser McReight with the escape down the wing and increases the lead on the scoreboard. The conversion is not good.
40'
Start of the second half.
Halftime
We go to half-time with a lead of 17 for Australia.
35'
Australia already looks much better on the field and with the score in their favor they want to control the Portuguese offensive.
26'
TRY! Ben Donaldsson appears and breaks the Portuguese defense to continue pushing the Wallabies away. Angus Bell's conversion is good.
22'
TRY! David Porecki manages to take advantage of the Australian wall and scores again.
19'
TRY! Richard Arnold scores with good penetration through the middle and Australia regains the lead.
12'
TRY! Pedro Bettencourt escapes down the left wing and scores for Portugal, Samuel Marques' conversion is also good.
10'
Strong pressure from Portugal to try to take the lead in the game.
4'
POINTS! Penalty to Australia for illegal contact by Portugal and Ben Donaldson scores the kick.
0'
The game starts.
About to start
We are just a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous RWC protocols.
Australia lineup!
Here are Australia's starters for today's game:
Portugal lineup!
These are Portugal's starters for today's game:
Referee
Nika Amashukeli will be the central referee in this duel between Australia and Portugal in week 4 of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
Here is Portugal!
Those from Portugal are already in the vicinity of the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard for today's game.
Australia appears!
The Australian team arrived at the stadium for this afternoon's match:
The Group!
This is how Group C where both teams meet:
First time
This is the first time that both teams will meet in a Rugby World Cup, England is the favorite and is expected to win by a wide margin.
Here we go!
We are just under an hour before the match between Australia and Portugal begins at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will achieve it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL to find out.
Where and how to watch Australia vs Portugal online and live from the 2023 Rugby World Cup?
This is the start time of the Australia vs Portugal match in various countries:
Argentina: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 11:45 hours on Star+
Brazil: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 8:45 hours on Star+
Colombia: 9:45 hours on Star+
Ecuador: 9:45 hours on Star+
USA (ET): 11:45 a.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 3:45 p.m. on Star+
Mexico: 9:45 a.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 6:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 10:45 a.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 11:45 hours on Star+
Venezuela: 10:45 a.m. on Star+
Absences from Australia!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Fraser McReight, a must see player!
The Wallabies winger begins a new adventure in his first World Cup and with the sole mission of continuing his development in the Rugby World Cup and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Australian is the team's offensive leader. His championship numbers are 25 points and 5 scores in 3 games with which he achieved 1 victory. The game against Portugal will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Australians' offense will have. The forward's connection with Will Skelton will be essential to have a good World Cup.
How does Australia get here?
The Australian team started a new World Cup in Group C with the sole objective of winning one more title, after qualifying without great difficulty for this international championship in 2022 by becoming the current runners-up in Asia. The Wallabies had a great regular season with a record of 8 wins and 3 losses to finish in first place in their region. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Roses was the great improvement in Will Skelton's experience in decisive moments and this was why the squad managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed pre-established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Will Skelton, Fraser McReight, Marika Koroibete and David Porecki. The Australians will have a comfortable start to the season hosting Georgia and Fiji, in addition to closing against Portugal and Wales with a view to being group leaders, which is why the team's offensive chemistry must be something to focus on this preseason to be able to aspire to repeat the championship and achieve consecutive titles.
Portugal absent!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Raffaele Storti, a must see player!
The Os Lobos forward began his adventure with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the World Cup and seeking to get the team to the next round of this competition. The Portuguese player was the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage with 10 points, 2 scores and 2 steals in just 3 games. Despite his poor results, he continues his development as a player and his abilities to be the team's offensive leader improve each time. The forward's connection with Tomas Appleton will be essential to have a good World Cup.
How does Portugal arrive?
The Portuguese team begins its second great adventure in a Rugby World Cup, after completing the qualification campaign, leaving out teams like Sweden and Germany in second place in its confederation with a record of 3 wins and 1 loss; With these results, the team managed to classify these instances. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes in the offense around Raffaele Storti at forward position and with great players such as Tomas Appleton, David Costa, Nicolas Martins and Nuno Sousa. The team will have a somewhat mixed start against Wales and Georgia, but will also face Australia and Fiji where they will start as underdogs. Os Lobos are on a second global adventure, the last one was in 2017 and with the help of Patrice Lagisquet they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations; this year Os Lobos will try to focus on getting to the next round and acquiring great experience for future competitions at this level.
Where's the game?
The Stade Geoffroy-Guichard located in the city of Saint-Etienne will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue in good form in the 2023 Rugby World Cup. This stadium has capacity for 42,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1931.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match between Australia vs Portugal, corresponding to the 2023 Rugby World Cup match. The match will take place at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard, at 11:45 am.