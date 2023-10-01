Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here in here Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts NFL Match.
What time is the Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Rams vs Indianapolis Colts of October 1st in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Los Angeles Rams)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Ben Skowronek (questionable), Cooper Kupp (IR), Alaric Jackson (questionable), John Johnson III (questionable) and Tyler Higbee (questionable).
Injury report (Indianapolis Colts)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
DeForest Buckner (questionable), Ryan Kelly (out), Bernhard Raimann (out) and Sam Ehlinger (questionable).
Players to watch for the Los Angeles Rams
There are three Los Angeles Rams players that we should keep an eye on and that have a very important role on the team. Quarterback Matthew Stafford (#9), the 35-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense. Another player is Cooper Kupp (#10) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Los Angeles Rams offense. Finally, Linebacker Ernest Jones (#53) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams had a bad start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in third position in the NFC West with 1 game won, 0 tied and 2 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The goal of the Los Angeles Rams for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 25, 2023, resulting in a 19-16 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Indianapolis Colts Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Indianapolis Colts' offensive and defensive attack. 27-year-old Quarterback Gardner Minshew (#10) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and will have to lead the Indianapolis Colts' offense. Another player is Michael Pittman Jr. (#11) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, Linebacker Zaire Franklin (#44) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season well, they are in first position in the AFC South with 2 games won, 0 tied and 1 lost. The Indianapolis Colts are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on September 24, 2023 and resulted in a 22-19 victory against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Lucas Oil Stadium is located in the city of Indianapolis, United States. It will be the venue for this game, it has a capacity of 63,000 spectators and is the home of the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on August 16, 2008 and cost 720 million dollars to build.