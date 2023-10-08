Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
When is the Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans game and how to follow it LIVE?

Competition: NFL

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
Time: 1pm ET

Where to watch: Star+ and ESPN

Live coverage: VAVEL Brasil

How and where to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans match will be broadcast live on Star+ and ESPN.
RB Derrick Henry

RB Derrick Henry historically always plays well against the Colts. He's rushed for over 100 yards in six of the last seven games against their AFC South rivals and I don't see much reason to doubt him in Week 5. His season got off to a slow start, but last week he ran the ball 22 times for 122 yards. The Colts have the 11th worst run defense in the NFL and haven't played a particularly good running team like the Titans.
TIME AND PLACE!

The match between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans is valid for Round 5 of the NFL.

The AFC South is completely mixed, with all four teams having two wins and two losses. The Colts beat the Texans and Ravens and lost to the Jaguars and Rams. The Titans lost to the Saints and Browns and beat the Chargers and Bengals.

Now can the Titans get their act together, especially on offense? The challenge against the Colts is good, but the Titans need to impose themselves against a team that is rebuilding and has a freshman quarterback. Especially if Tennessee dreams of the playoffs. Vrabel and Co. win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The ball rolls for Indianapolis Colts vs. Tennessee Titans, 2 p.m., at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Welcome to the Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a crucial NFL match between two teams: the Indianapolis Colts on one side. On the other side is the Tennessee Titans. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo