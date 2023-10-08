Houston Texans vs Atlanta Falcons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here in here Houston Texans vs Atlanta Falcons Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Houston Texans vs Atlanta Falcons NFL Match.
What time is the Houston Texans vs Atlanta Falcons match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Houston Texans vs Atlanta Falcons of October 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Houston Texans)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Christian Harris (out), Josh Jones (out), Laremy Tunsil (questionable) and Shaquill Griffin (questionable).
Injury report (Atlanta Falcons)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Josh Ali (IR).
Houston Texans Players to Watch
There are three Houston Texans players that we should keep an eye on and that have a very important role on the team. Quarterback C.J. Stroud (#7), the 22-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and will have to lead the team's offense. Another player is Nico Collins (#12) and he plays in the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Houston Texans offense. Finally, linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (#39) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Houston Texans
The Houston Texans had a good start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in second position in the AFC South with 2 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The Houston Texans' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 1, 2023 and resulted in a 30-8 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Atlanta Falcons Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Atlanta Falcons' offensive and defensive attack. 24-year-old Quarterback Desmond Ridder (#9) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Atlanta Falcons offense. Another player is Drake London (#5) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, Linebacker Kaden Elliss (#55) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season well, they are in second position in the NFC South with 2 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost. The Atlanta Falcons are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on October 1, 2023 and resulted in a 23-7 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium, giving them another loss in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Mercedes-Benz Stadium is located in the city of Georgia, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 71,000 spectators and is the home of the Atlanta Falcons of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on October 11, 2017 and cost $1.4 billion to build.