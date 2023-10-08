NFL: Eagles stay perfect with win over the Rams at So-Fi Stadium

D'Andre Swift #0 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after running for a first down in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles stayed perfect and went 5-0 as they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 23-14 on Sunday in Inglewood, California, with 303 yards of passing from Jalen Hurts and 72 yards of rushing from him for another touchdown.

Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Eagles look unstoppable at times this season so far and look a force to be reckoned with in the NFC. And are early front runners to lift the Lombardi trophy come the end of the season. Do I think the Eagles could go all the way to Allegiant Stadium in February, it is a very strong possibility.

Story of the Game:

On the night for the Eagles, Dallas Goedert had eight receptions for 117 yards and a score. A.J. Brown piled up 127 yards on six catches, including a 36-yard reception. With 4:06 left in the game, Jake Elliott's 26-yard field goal gave Philadelphia a nine-point lead.

A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles stiff arms Cobie Durant #14 of the Los Angeles Rams an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Philadelphia dominated, and Hurts completed 25 of his 38 throws while only being intercepted once.

Another set of excellent "tush push" or "brotherly love" plays helped the Eagles secure a victory on the road, but they will also regret wasted opportunities as they failed to score at least 25 points for the first time this season despite accumulating 454 total yards.

So the Eagles improve their record to 5-0 and are one of only two teams left in the NFL that are unbeaten with the San Francisco 49ers. But it is truly amazing how seriously flawed this team still is. Even though they have terrible red zone struggles, give up big plays in the passing game, and lost the battle against turnovers on Sunday, they are still winning games.

However, Philadelphia is so talented, versatile, and adaptive that it has the ability to improve in ways that other teams cannot.

As for the Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford failed to produce a similar late-game miracle a week after winning in Indianapolis with a touchdown drive in overtime.

Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams throws a pass in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With just over four minutes remaining and the Rams behind by nine points, the Philadelphia Eagles unloaded on Stafford, putting an end to any hopes of a comeback, and the Rams losing at SoFi Stadium.

Wide receiver for Los Angeles, Cooper Kupp, was welcomed back to a great reception from the Rams faithful, after missing the first four games due to a hamstring injury. With eight catches, he gained 118 yards. Stafford completed 21 of his 37 passes for 222 yards, a season-low, and two touchdowns. Puka Nacua also continued to play a significant role, receiving seven of his eleven targets for 71 yards and a touchdown.

Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams completes a pass against Darius Slay #2 of the Philadelphia Eagles during an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles at SoFi Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Eagles, who are now 5-0, will play the Jets the following week in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium. In Week 6, the 2-3 Rams will host the Cardinals.