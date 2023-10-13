Chiefs vs Broncos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match
Photo: Chiefs

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Chiefs vs Broncos live, as well as the latest information from the Arrowhead Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday 12th October, 2023

USA Time: 8:15 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass

USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Chiefs vs Broncos: match for the in NFL Match?

This is the start time of the game Chiefs vs Broncos: of Thursday 12th October, 2023 in several countries:

Players to watch

On the part of Kansas City we have Patrick Mahomes, the chiefs' quarterback this season has recorded 10 touchdowns, more than 1,259 completed yards, 4 intercepted passes, 1 turnover, 4 times sacked, with a percentage of 67% effectiveness of passes and 6.7 of rushing yards.
On the Broncos side, we have Russell Wilson, the Denver quarterback has not been at his best, with 11 touchdowns, with more than 1,120 completed yards, 2 intercepted passes, 15 sacks, 3 turnovers and 2 fumbles . With an effectiveness of 67% passing effectiveness.

Statements from the Broncos

Russell Willson spoke at a conference where he talked about the bad pace that Denver has had in the season, but he knows that they cannot be hurt by not getting more wins, knowing that they have done things well, but they must improve.


“The first half we played very well, I thought we had done wonderful things. In the third quarter there was a great defense, you know one of the best in the league. We have to be better in the third quarter than in the fourth. The boys should get more involved, we have done a great job with them. But on Thursday we have to go after that victory. Throughout the season it is a journey, there are many good things, but we showed a lot of energy, today we did a lot of good things, we have to do it, we cannot hurt ourselves, with those 4 games that we lost we have hurt ourselves, but we must continue to improve, stay focused on what's next."

Statements from the Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes spoke at a conference after the win against Minnesota, where he commented on Travis' great mental power to return to the game after an injury. Apart


“It was a little strange because it happened before the half, we had that two-minute drive, you go back to the locker room and they're looking at him, everything obviously hurts, but if Travis is out of the game it hurts, but I knew he was going to try to come back. Travis has the same mentality as me, he is a competitive man. That’s why he’s one of the best, he made a lot of great catches for us.”


“It's something we keep doing, trying to keep the young guys learning, learning against their coverage, it's not always going to be perfect. It will take a long time, as they learn, I don't want to say from their mistakes, but they do learn, then they execute them on the next play. "I'm going to continue throwing the ball at them, today you saw a lot of young people step forward, making plays."

How do the Broncos get there?

Denver arrives with a great responsibility to cut off the Chiefs' good moment or not, because after falling to the Jets in a great show because the game ended 21-31 in favor of the New York team. It has not been the best start for the Broncos, they are last in the AFC West group of the American Conference. They have lost 4 games, they have only won one against Chicago 31-28. Apparently this schedule doesn't help much for Russell Wilson and company because this Thursday it's the Chiefs and then the Packers. At the end of the month at Empower Field they will meet Kansas again.

How do the Chiefs get there?

The bosses are coming off a hard-fought victory against the Vikings 20-27. A game where it was very difficult for them in the second quarter, Minnesota put pressure on them for two periods, the second and the last. With this victory, Kansas remains first in the American Conference classification of the AFC West group with 4 consecutive wins, only one loss to the Lions that was a difference of one point.
Apart from the fact that the alarms went off in the last game against Minnesota, Travis Kelce was injured, on a short pass from Mahomes, Travis stumbled and his right foot seemed injured. But he came back in the complementary half, achieving a touchdown. It would not be serious at all, but it is not 100% ruled out that Kelce does not play against the Broncos.

Where are you going to play?

Arrowhead Stadium is the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, located in Missouri, United States. With a capacity for 79,451 spectators. Opened August 12, 1972, built by architect Kivett and Myers. With a cost of more than 43 billion dollars. The Red Sea will be the venue for this NFL game, where the Chiefs will seek victory.
