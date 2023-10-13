Chiefs vs Broncos LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Chiefs vs Broncos Live Score
How to watch Chiefs vs Broncos Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 8:15 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass
USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Chiefs vs Broncos: match for the in NFL Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Thursday 12th October, 2023
|
20:15 hrs
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Bolivia
|
Thursday 12th October, 2023
|
19:15 hrs
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Brazil
|
Thursday 12th October, 2023
|
20:15 hrs
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Chile
|
Thursday 12th October, 2023
|
19:15 hrs
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Colombia
|
Thursday 12th October, 2023
|
19:15 hrs
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Ecuador
|
Thursday 12th October, 2023
|
19:15 hrs
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Spain
|
Thursday 12th October, 2023
|
3:15 hrs
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Canada
|
Thursday 12th October, 2023
|
20:15 hrs
|
In NFL GamePass
|
USA
|
Thursday 12th October, 2023
|
20:15 hrs
|
In NFL GamePass and Paramount +
|
Mexico
|
Thursday 12th October, 2023
|
18:15 hrs
|
In NFL GamePass and ESPN.
|
Paraguay
|
Thursday 12th October, 2023
|
19:15 hrs
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Peru
|
Thursday 12th October, 2023
|
19:15 hrs
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Uruguay
|
Thursday 12th October, 2023
|
20:15 hrs
|
In NFL GamePass
|
Venezuela
|
Thursday 12th October, 2023
|
19:15 hrs
|
In NFL GamePass
Players to watch
On the Broncos side, we have Russell Wilson, the Denver quarterback has not been at his best, with 11 touchdowns, with more than 1,120 completed yards, 2 intercepted passes, 15 sacks, 3 turnovers and 2 fumbles . With an effectiveness of 67% passing effectiveness.
Statements from the Broncos
“The first half we played very well, I thought we had done wonderful things. In the third quarter there was a great defense, you know one of the best in the league. We have to be better in the third quarter than in the fourth. The boys should get more involved, we have done a great job with them. But on Thursday we have to go after that victory. Throughout the season it is a journey, there are many good things, but we showed a lot of energy, today we did a lot of good things, we have to do it, we cannot hurt ourselves, with those 4 games that we lost we have hurt ourselves, but we must continue to improve, stay focused on what's next."
Statements from the Chiefs
“It was a little strange because it happened before the half, we had that two-minute drive, you go back to the locker room and they're looking at him, everything obviously hurts, but if Travis is out of the game it hurts, but I knew he was going to try to come back. Travis has the same mentality as me, he is a competitive man. That’s why he’s one of the best, he made a lot of great catches for us.”
“It's something we keep doing, trying to keep the young guys learning, learning against their coverage, it's not always going to be perfect. It will take a long time, as they learn, I don't want to say from their mistakes, but they do learn, then they execute them on the next play. "I'm going to continue throwing the ball at them, today you saw a lot of young people step forward, making plays."
How do the Broncos get there?
How do the Chiefs get there?
Apart from the fact that the alarms went off in the last game against Minnesota, Travis Kelce was injured, on a short pass from Mahomes, Travis stumbled and his right foot seemed injured. But he came back in the complementary half, achieving a touchdown. It would not be serious at all, but it is not 100% ruled out that Kelce does not play against the Broncos.