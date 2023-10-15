Arizona Cardinalsvs Los Ángeles Rams LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Cardinals vs Rams Live Score
How to watch Cardinals vs Rams Live in TV channel in USA
USA Time: 4:25 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): [Fox Network]
USA TV channel (Spanish): [Fox Sports México]
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Absence Report / Arizona Cardinals
Budda Baker (Safety), Carlos Watkins (Defensive End), Kyler Murray (Quarterback) and Garret Williams (Cornerback).
Players in doubt are as follows:
Marquise Brown (Wide Receiver), Dennis Daley (Guard) and James Conner (Running Back).
Absence Report / Los Angeles Rams
Bobby Brown (Defensive Tackle), Hunter Long (Tight End), Jason Taylor (Safety) and Stentson Bennet (Quarterback).
Players in doubt are as follows:
Ben Skowronek (Wide Receiver), Christian Rozeboom (Linebacker), Desjuan Johnson (Defensive End), Ernest Jones (Linebacker) and Larrel Murchison (Defensive Tackle).
How do the Arizona Cardinals get there?
How do the Los Angeles Rams get there?
They started the season on the right foot after a win against the divisional rival Seahawks, then losses to the 49ers and Bengals followed, duels in which they remained competitive.
Recently, they lost to Philadelphia 23-14 (a clear contender for the championship), but this does not prevent them from trying to find their first victory at home, taking advantage of the fact that they face the Cards (divisional rival) who are in the last position of the NFC West.
Their record so far is 2 wins and 3 losses.
The match will be played at the SoFi Stadium
This venue was inaugurated in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 and since then, it has been one of the most amazing sports and entertainment venues in the world.
It is located in Inglewood, California, United States.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Week 6 of the NFL 2023 match: Cardinals vs Rams Live Updates!
