Arizona Cardinalsvs Los Ángeles Rams LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Arizona Cardinals vs Los Ángeles Rams

4:25 AM2 hours ago

Divisional matchup in the NFC West, the Rams host the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium in Week 6 of the NFL regular season. 

4:20 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Cardinals vs Rams Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: [Sunday, October, 15]

USA Time: 4:25 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): [Fox Network]

USA TV channel (Spanish): [Fox Sports México]

4:15 AM2 hours ago

Absence Report / Arizona Cardinals

These are the players who are part of the injured list:
Budda Baker (Safety), Carlos Watkins (Defensive End), Kyler Murray (Quarterback) and Garret Williams (Cornerback).

Players in doubt are as follows: 
Marquise Brown (Wide Receiver), Dennis Daley (Guard) and James Conner (Running Back).

4:10 AM2 hours ago

Absence Report / Los Angeles Rams

These are the players who are part of the injured list:
Bobby Brown (Defensive Tackle), Hunter Long (Tight End), Jason Taylor (Safety) and Stentson Bennet (Quarterback). 

Players in doubt are as follows: 
Ben Skowronek (Wide Receiver), Christian Rozeboom (Linebacker), Desjuan Johnson (Defensive End), Ernest Jones (Linebacker) and Larrel Murchison (Defensive Tackle).

4:05 AM2 hours ago

Key player of Arizona Cardinals

In the absence of RB James Conner, Joshua Dobbs, will have to use the air route to attack the Rams, a fundamental player for this scheme will be Rondale Moore. The WR has 11 receptions on the season, has accumulated 81 yards per reception, however, he has not had the opportunity to make a Touchdown, although this will be his chance to be one of the main options for QB Dobbs.
4:00 AM2 hours ago

Key player of Los Ángeles Rams

Aaron is the terror of the Cardinals, in 18 games he has faced them, accumulating 16 quarterback catches and 44 solo tackles. The 'Blue Monster' has been one of the most dominant players in recent games against the 'Red Birds'.
3:55 AM2 hours ago

How do the Arizona Cardinals get there?

As the worst team in the NFC West, the Cards have only one win in the NFL Regular Season, a surprising result after beating the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3. The outlook looks increasingly complicated for the Arizona franchise, which is why they have to react as soon as possible if they want to aspire to advance to the Playoffs, since both the 49ers and the Seahawks are gradually moving out of the top spots.
3:50 AM2 hours ago

How do the Los Angeles Rams get there?

When the Los Angeles Rams made moves during the preseason in an attempt to solve their salary cap problems, the team at the time did not appear to be the worst in the NFC West.
They started the season on the right foot after a win against the divisional rival Seahawks, then losses to the 49ers and Bengals followed, duels in which they remained competitive. 
Recently, they lost to Philadelphia 23-14 (a clear contender for the championship), but this does not prevent them from trying to find their first victory at home, taking advantage of the fact that they face the Cards (divisional rival) who are in the last position of the NFC West. 
Their record so far is 2 wins and 3 losses. 
3:45 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the SoFi Stadium

Home of the Los Angeles Rams, a palace that cost approximately 5 billion dollars, has a capacity for more than 70 thousand seated spectators, although it could be expanded to almost 100 thousand. 

This venue was inaugurated in the midst of the pandemic in 2020 and since then, it has been one of the most amazing sports and entertainment venues in the world. 

It is located in Inglewood, California, United States.

 

3:40 AM2 hours ago

