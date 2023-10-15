Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Indianapolis Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars of October 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 11:00 AM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Indianapolis Colts)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Anthony Richardson (IR), Evan Hull (IR), Ryan Kelly (questionable) and Braden Smith (out).
Injury report (Jacksonville Jaguars)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Christian Braswell (IR), DaVon Hamilton (IR), Devin Lloyd (questionable) and Zay Jones (out).
Indianapolis Colts Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Indianapolis Colts' offensive and defensive attack. 27-year-old Quarterback Gardner Minshew (#10) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and will have to lead the Indianapolis Colts' offense. Another player is Michael Pittman Jr. (#11) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, Linebacker Zaire Franklin (#44) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts had a good start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in second position in the AFC South with 3 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The Indianapolis Colts' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 8, 2023 and resulted in a 23-14 victory against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Jacksonville Jaguars Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive and defensive attack. 24-year-old Quarterback Trevor Lawrence (#16) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars offense. Another player is Christian Kirk (#13) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, linebacker Foyesade Oluokun (#23) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Florida football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season well, they are in first position in the AFC South with 3 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost. The Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on October 8, 2023 and resulted in a 25-20 victory against the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and thus achieved another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
EverBank Stadium is located in the city of Jacksonville, Florida. It will host this game, has a capacity of 67,814 spectators and is the home of the Jacksonville Jaguars of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on August 18, 1995 and cost 121 million dollars to build.