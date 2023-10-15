Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

Don't miss a detail Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
"I was certainly impressed with P.J. and the way he approached practices, walks and the meeting room," said pass play coordinator and receivers coach Chad O'Shea. "And it was great to see the receiver group and him work well together."

"I think he's "It's dynamic," DE Myles Garrett said of McCaffrey. "He can catch the ball like that, he can run with the ball, he's not afraid to put his head there. and block, and he can run between the trenches and has the ability to run on the outside. Very versatile in what he can do, and I will be responsible for all these things he is doing. willing and able to do."

"This is the main objective of this game: leave without giving the ball away", said offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt. "That's it. was discussed this week. It will be discussed until the moment of the game. Therefore, we will give ourselves a chance to win when we don't give the ball away, period. É It's a good defense, for sure, but regardless of who's playing, we can handle the ball and make good decisions at the quarterback position."

HOW DO THE BROWNS ARRIVE?

The Browns come into the game after a defeat in their last game, which ended a possible winning streak. The team has a 2-2 record.
"Yes, he did something and didn't feel comfortable. Right now we're being careful and we'll see how he feels tomorrow," Shanahan said.

"It was good. He fit in well, was able to train in three full practices, learning, absorbing our scheme. I believe some styles he has used in the past are very similar, so I think he will learn from each other. It's going fast and I'm excited to see you here on Sunday," concluded Shanahan.

HOW DO THE 49ERS ARRIVE?

The 49ers arrive at the game with five wins in the five games played, being 100% in the current NFL season.
Game Length: An NFL game consists of four quarters of 15 minutes each, with breaks between the second and third quarters and at the end of the second quarter.

Scoring: Touchdowns are worth 6 points, field goals are worth 3 points, extra points (PATs) are worth one or two points, and safeties are worth two points.

Territory Advancement: Teams have four plays (downs) to advance at least 10 yards. If they succeed, they win another series of four moves.

Ball Possession: The attacking team tries to advance with the ball to score points, while the defensive team tries to prevent the advance or regain possession of the ball.

Pass and Run: The quarterback passes the ball or players can run with it. There are specific rules for completed passes, incomplete passes and interceptions.

Fouls and Penalties: There are several penalties, such as pass interference, holding and illegal displacement, which can result in gaining or returning yards or further downs.

Replay: Some plays can be reviewed by coaches' challenges or automatically in the final two minutes of each half of the game to ensure correct referee decisions.

Victory Conditions: The team with the most points at the end of the game wins. In case of a tie in the regular season, there may be an extension.

NFL

The NFL (National Football League) is the national American football league in the United States, with 32 teams divided into two groups, separated by the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). The league was founded on August 20, 1920, as the American Professional Football Association (APFA), but later changed it to the name we know it today.

In addition, in 1936, the Draft was established, which is the moment when teams select players from universities in the United States to join their squads. In 1966, the NFL merged with the American Football League (AFL), where the Super Bowl was created. The first winner was the Green Bay Packers, who won their second championship. Only was stopped by the New York Jets, and soon after, by the Kansas City Chiefs.

The game will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium

The Cleveland Browns vs San Francisco 49ers game will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium, with a capacity of 67.431 people.
