Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Tune in here Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons match in the NFL.
What time is Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons of October 22nd, in several countries:
Mexico: 11:00 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 14:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 12:00 noon
Peru: 12:00 noon
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 12:00 noon ET
Uruguay: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Statistics
Total Yards 296.4
Passing Yards 217.6
Yards Per Carry 78.8
Yards Allowed 348.8
Yards Allowed Passing 265.0
Yards Permitted per Haul 83.8
Atlanta Falcons Statistics
Total Yards 352.7
Passing Yards 233.7
Yards Per Carry 119.0
Yards Allowed 290.2
Yards Allowed Passing 191.2
Yards Permitted per Haul 99.0
Falcons player to watch
University of Cincinnati Quarterback, 24 year old Desmond Ridder has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 1380, with 6 touchdown passes.
Buccaneers Player to Watch
University of Oklahoma Quarterback, 28 year old Baker Mayfield has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 1088, with 7 touchdown passes.
Buccaneers Injuries
Player Date Status
Josh Woods 20 Oct. Questionable
Budda Baker 20 Oct. Injured reserve
Jalen Thompson 20 Oct. Out
Antonio Hamilton Sr. 20 Oct. out
Elijah Wilkinson 20 Oct. Out
Zach Pascal 20 Oct. Questionable
Kyler Murray Oct. 20 Out
Kevin Strong 10/19 Questionable
Kei'Trel Clark 18/10 Questionable
James Conner 10 Oct. Injured reserve
Garrett Williams 6 Oct. Out
Carlos Watkins 23 Sep. Injured reserve
L.J. Collier 16 Sep. Injured reserve
Kyler McMichael 31 Aug. Injured reserve
Jon Gaines II 29 Aug. Injured reserve
Pat Elflein 28 Aug. Injured reserve
Rashad Fenton 14 years ago Injured Reserve
Marlon Mack 9 years ago Injured Reserve
Falcons Injuries
Player Date Status
Josh Ali 4 Oct. Injured Reserve
Troy Andersen 27 Sep. Injured reserve
Eddie Goldman 30 Aug. Out
Matt Hennessy 16 Aug. Injured Reserve
Adetokunbo Ogundeji 15 Aug. Injured reserve
Ikenna Enechukwu 4 Aug. Injured reserve
Feleipe Franks 4 Aug. Injured reserve
Ethan Greenidge 3 Aug. Injured Reserve
Avery Williams 16 Jun. Injured reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons NFL game. The match will take place at Raymond James Stadium, at 13:00 hours.