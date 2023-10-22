Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game
When is Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers and how to follow LIVE?

Competition: NFL

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Time: 5:25 p.m.

Where to watch: Star+ and ESPN

How and where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers live streaming

In addition to live coverage here on VAVEL Brasil, the match between Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will be broadcast live on Star+ and ESPN.
Kansas City has yielded just 79 offensive points this season.

The Chiefs defense has had one strong performance after another this season, yielding just 79 offensive points - the fewest of any team through six games - heading into Week 7. Kansas City is the only NFL team to hold opponents under 22 total points in every game this season, and in terms of scoring defense - which includes total points allowed - the Chiefs are currently second in the league (with 14.7 points per game), behind only San Francisco (14.5).

What's interesting about the Chiefs' defensive performance so far is that it appears to be sustainable. It's not driven by gaudy takeaway totals (where Kansas City ranks 10th with nine) or an unusually high percentage of touchdowns in the red zone (where the Chiefs are 12th with 50%).

The Chargers have accumulated the third-highest number of sacks in the NFL.

The Chargers have totaled 21 sacks this season - tied for third most in the NFL - and after failing to record a single sack in Week 1, Los Angeles has racked up at least four sacks in each of its last four games. That includes a five-sack game against Dallas last week and a seven-sack performance against Las Vegas the week before.

Los Angeles features an impressive group of edge rushers led by All-Pros Khalil Mack (7 sacks) and Joey Bosa (3 sacks), but two additional names to be aware of on Sunday are rookie linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu and defensive tackle Morgan Fox.

Tuipulotu - who joined the Chargers as a second-round pick - ranks second on the team in pressures with 19, behind only Mack's 23. In fact, Tuipulotu has the fourth-highest number of pressures among all rookies so far this season.

Fox isn't far behind Tuipulotu in pressures either, as he's third in Los Angeles with 13. A seven-year veteran, Fox is a versatile player who will likely line up at several different spots along the defense's line on Sunday.

With all that in mind, the good news for Kansas City is that the Chiefs have surrendered the fewest sacks of any team through six games this season, with six. In the same vein, according to Pro Football Focus' grading system, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the league's best passer when pressured this season.

Also, for what it's worth, the Chargers' defense is currently allowing the second-most yards per game (391.6) of any NFL team, despite high sack totals.

THE DIVISIONS

The National Football League (NFL) is the main American soccer league in the United States and is made up of 32 teams divided into two conferences: the American Conference (AFC) and the National Conference (NFC). Each conference is subdivided into four divisions, making a total of eight divisions in the NFL. Here are the NFL divisions as of my last update in September 2021:

American Conference (AFC):

AFC East

   - Buffalo Bills

   - Miami Dolphins

   - New England Patriots

   - New York Jets

AFC North

   - Baltimore Ravens

   - Cincinnati Bengals

   - Cleveland Browns

   - Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

   - Houston Texans

   - Indianapolis Colts

   - Jacksonville Jaguars

   - Tennessee Titans

AFC West

   - Denver Broncos

   - Kansas City Chiefs

   - Las Vegas Raiders

   - Los Angeles Chargers

National Conference (NFC):**

NFC East

   - Dallas Cowboys

   - New York Giants

   - Philadelphia Eagles

   - Washington Football Team

NFC North

   - Chicago Bears

   - Detroit Lions

   - Green Bay Packers

   - Minnesota Vikings

NFC South

   - Atlanta Falcons

   - Carolina Panthers

   - New Orleans Saints

   - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West:

   - Arizona Cardinals

   - Los Angeles Rams

   - San Francisco 49ers

   - Seattle Seahawks

The teams compete within their divisions during the regular season and then advance to the playoffs, where the winning teams from each conference compete in the Super Bowl, the final game that decides the NFL champion.

NFL

The NFL (National Football League) is the national American soccer league in the United States, with 32 teams divided into two groups, the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). The league was founded on August 20, 1920, as the American Professional Football Association (APFA), but then changed to the name we know today.

In addition, in 1936, the Draft was established, which is the time when teams select players from universities in the United States to join their squads. In 1966, the NFL merged with the American Football League (AFL) to create the Super Bowl. The first winner was the Green Bay Packers, who went on to win the championship twice. It was only halted by the New York Jets and then the Kansas City Chiefs.

Charges:

The Chargers, meanwhile, will be without four players on Sunday, including safety Alohi Gilman (heel). Gilman – who played 100 percent of the Bolts' snaps through the first three weeks of the season – has been sidelined since Week 4. Additionally, Los Angeles listed All-Pro safety Derwin James as "Questionable" for Sunday due to an ankle injury. James first appeared on the Chargers' injury report on Thursday before missing Friday's practice.
Chiefs:

The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) on Sunday after the veteran pass-catcher left last Thursday's game with the injury. Additionally, cornerback Jaylen Watson (thigh) is listed as "Questionable" for Sunday after leaving Friday's practice early. Coach Reid added that they'll "just see where he is at" heading into game day.

As for wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who the Chiefs acquired from New York on Wednesday, and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, who was reinstated from a suspension this week, all signs point to both individuals playing on Sunday.

"We'll see, but it's going in that direction," Reid said. "They did a nice job [in practice]."

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers is valid for Week 7 of the NFL season.

Welcome to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a decisive NFL match between two teams: the Kansas City Chiefs on one side. On the other side is the Los Angeles Chargers. Follow all the action between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
