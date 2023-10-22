Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
When is Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers and how to follow LIVE?
How and where to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers live streaming
Kansas City has yielded just 79 offensive points this season.
What's interesting about the Chiefs' defensive performance so far is that it appears to be sustainable. It's not driven by gaudy takeaway totals (where Kansas City ranks 10th with nine) or an unusually high percentage of touchdowns in the red zone (where the Chiefs are 12th with 50%).
The Chargers have accumulated the third-highest number of sacks in the NFL.
Los Angeles features an impressive group of edge rushers led by All-Pros Khalil Mack (7 sacks) and Joey Bosa (3 sacks), but two additional names to be aware of on Sunday are rookie linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu and defensive tackle Morgan Fox.
Tuipulotu - who joined the Chargers as a second-round pick - ranks second on the team in pressures with 19, behind only Mack's 23. In fact, Tuipulotu has the fourth-highest number of pressures among all rookies so far this season.
Fox isn't far behind Tuipulotu in pressures either, as he's third in Los Angeles with 13. A seven-year veteran, Fox is a versatile player who will likely line up at several different spots along the defense's line on Sunday.
With all that in mind, the good news for Kansas City is that the Chiefs have surrendered the fewest sacks of any team through six games this season, with six. In the same vein, according to Pro Football Focus' grading system, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the league's best passer when pressured this season.
Also, for what it's worth, the Chargers' defense is currently allowing the second-most yards per game (391.6) of any NFL team, despite high sack totals.
As for wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who the Chiefs acquired from New York on Wednesday, and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, who was reinstated from a suspension this week, all signs point to both individuals playing on Sunday.
"We'll see, but it's going in that direction," Reid said. "They did a nice job [in practice]."
The Chiefs will be without wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) on Sunday, after the veteran pass-catcher left last Thursday's game due to injury. In addition, cornerback Jaylen Watson (thigh) is listed as "questionable" for Sunday after leaving Friday's practice early. Coach Reid added that they will "just see where he is" on game day.
The Chargers, meanwhile, will be without four players on Sunday, including safety Alohi Gilman (heel). Gilman - who played 100 percent of the Bolts' snaps in the first three weeks of the season - has been sidelined since Week 4. In addition, Los Angeles listed All-Pro safety Derwin James as "questionable" for Sunday due to an ankle injury. James first appeared on the Chargers' injury report on Thursday, before missing Friday's practice.
The ball rolls for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers at 5:25 p.m. at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
Time: 5:25 p.m.
Where to watch: Star+ and ESPN
Live coverage: VAVEL Brasil