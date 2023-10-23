Eagles vs Dolphins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game
Photo: Miami Dolphins

Update Live Commentary
Follow here Eagles vs Dolphins Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups Eagles vs Dolphins live, as well as the latest information from the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Eagles vs Dolphins Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday 22th October, 2023

USA Time: 8:20 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass

USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Eagles vs Dolphins: match for the in NFL Match?

This is the start time of the game Eagles vs Dolphins: of Sunday 22th October, 2023 in several countries:

Players to watch

Jalen Hurts is the element to follow for the Eagles, the Philadelphia QB has 6 complete games, 7 touchdowns, with more than 1470 completed yards, with 7 intercepted passes, being sacked 14 times, 1 fumble lost and 1 lost. With a pass effectiveness per game of 66%.
On Miami's part we have Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins QB has 6 games played, 14 touchdowns, more than 1876 completed yards, with 5 intercepted passes, 6 sacks, 6 turnovers and 1 fumble. With a pass effectiveness per game of 71%.

Miami Statements

Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios spoke about this special confrontation against the Eagles, where he recognizes the Philadelphia team, but knowing that it will not be very well received, all the lines being fun for him.

“It's funny, I don't think it changes our preparation. "Preparation starts with us, with who we are, trying to do, how to execute things, but these are the games to always look forward to, you know it's Sunday night, it's going to be a great game against a really good team."


“That's fun, you go to away games, expecting that you don't like them, with a different feeling that you know they hate you, that to me is fun, luckily I won't be dressed as Santa Claus on Sunday.”

Statements from the Eagles

Jalen Hurts spoke at a press conference prior to this game against Miami, where he clarified that they must continue to believe in the process. Furthermore, everything helps him to continue growing as a person and athlete.
“It's a matter of moving forward, staying true to the process, continuing to push. "We have to go out and execute our offense, play clean football."


“You have to have a mentality of giving your best every day, knowing that every day you win and sometimes you don't. Throughout my career, it is based on different experiences, the teacher is the most important thing so whether it is what I experienced a week ago or two years ago, I am always learning and growing to be a better player or person.

Will the field be in condition?

Because the question is, a few days ago an international friendly game between 2 soccer teams was held. Mexico and Germany played on the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium field. It will be unknown if everything will be in order after this event. Remember that this property will host the next World Cup.
How do the Dolphins get there?

The Miami team has just beaten the Panthers 42-21, without leaving behind the great show they showed against the Giants 31-16. But that loss to the Bills was a great lesson from 48 to 20, prior to a victory that had raised the team's confidence against the Broncos who showed no mercy, defeating them 70 to 20.
Miami's card is loaded with 3 difficult upcoming games, but not complicated, because the Patriots, Chiefs and Raiders will be their next rivals at the door. This game will be of utmost importance for Tua Tagovailoa and reaffirm his excellent moment.

How do the Eagles get there?

The Eagles are coming off a loss against the Jets, ending their good moment in the NFL regular season, 20-14 was the final score. Philadelphia dominated the first quarters, the Jets turned it around in the 3rd and 4th quarters. It wasn't Jalen Hurts' best night.
They are located at the top of the National Conference in the NFC East group with 5 games won and 1 lost. Their last win was against the Rams where the Eagles were beaten 14-23. Their most fought game at home was against Washington where they finished 34 to 31. They will meet again against Washington on October 29, but the most difficult tests will be in the next 4 games against the Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills and the 49ers.

Where are you going to play?

Lincoln Financial Field Stadium located in the state of Philadelphia, home of the Philadelphia Eagles. Opened on August 3, 2003, working in the NFL for more than 20 years, it was renovated in 2013. It is also the home of the MLS team the Philadelphia Union. With a capacity for 67,594 thousand fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NFL 2023: Eagles vs Dolphins

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
