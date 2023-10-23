Eagles vs Dolphins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Eagles vs Dolphins Live Score
How to watch Eagles vs Dolphins Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 8:20 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In NFL GamePass
USA TV channel (Spanish): In NFL GamePass
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Eagles vs Dolphins: match for the in NFL Match?
Players to watch
On Miami's part we have Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins QB has 6 games played, 14 touchdowns, more than 1876 completed yards, with 5 intercepted passes, 6 sacks, 6 turnovers and 1 fumble. With a pass effectiveness per game of 71%.
Miami Statements
“It's funny, I don't think it changes our preparation. "Preparation starts with us, with who we are, trying to do, how to execute things, but these are the games to always look forward to, you know it's Sunday night, it's going to be a great game against a really good team."
“That's fun, you go to away games, expecting that you don't like them, with a different feeling that you know they hate you, that to me is fun, luckily I won't be dressed as Santa Claus on Sunday.”
Statements from the Eagles
“It's a matter of moving forward, staying true to the process, continuing to push. "We have to go out and execute our offense, play clean football."
“You have to have a mentality of giving your best every day, knowing that every day you win and sometimes you don't. Throughout my career, it is based on different experiences, the teacher is the most important thing so whether it is what I experienced a week ago or two years ago, I am always learning and growing to be a better player or person.
Will the field be in condition?
How do the Dolphins get there?
Miami's card is loaded with 3 difficult upcoming games, but not complicated, because the Patriots, Chiefs and Raiders will be their next rivals at the door. This game will be of utmost importance for Tua Tagovailoa and reaffirm his excellent moment.
How do the Eagles get there?
They are located at the top of the National Conference in the NFC East group with 5 games won and 1 lost. Their last win was against the Rams where the Eagles were beaten 14-23. Their most fought game at home was against Washington where they finished 34 to 31. They will meet again against Washington on October 29, but the most difficult tests will be in the next 4 games against the Cowboys, Chiefs, Bills and the 49ers.