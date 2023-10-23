NFL: Kansas City Chiefs 31-17 Los Angeles Chargers, Mahomes and Kelce rock Arrowhead Stadium

Travis Kelce #87 and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talk before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Chiefs stand an excellent chance of winning the AFC West for an eighth season in a row.

Kansas City Chiefs fans hold a Travis Kelce #87 sign before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to a 6-1 record in the AFC West as they defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 31-17 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Following Las Vegas' Sunday loss to the Bears, the Chiefs who have now won six straight since falling to the Lions in week one. This gives them a three-game lead over the Raiders in the division.

Story of the game:

Mahomes guided the Chiefs to another divisional win and took his 5-1 record against Herbert in their head-to-head matchup. Mahomes finished 32 of 42 passes for 424 yards and four touchdowns with one interception, marking the reigning MVP's fifth career game with at least 400 yards and four touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

It was a great night for Travis Kelce too, as he went 12 catches for 179 yards and a score. Also for the Chiefs, Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco both caught touchdown passes, while Marquez Valdes-Scantling added three catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The Chiefs are hoping to have linebacker Nick Bolton available for Sunday's trip to Denver after he ended up receiving medical treatment in the fourth quarter due to a left wrist injury. They will be waiting for information on his status.

Mahomes gets offence cooking:

When his team needed him to help create even more distance between the Chiefs and the rest of the AFC West, Mahomes had his greatest performance of the year. Despite throwing for a season-high 424 yards, Mahomes' accuracy and pocket judgement were superb. Mahomes had to scramble for a first down or throw a pass, usually to Kelce, to keep the Chiefs moving downfield while the Chargers blitzed him. The fact that Mahomes connected with a different teammate for each of his touchdowns—Kelice, rookie receiver Rashee Rice, receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and running back Isiah Pacheco—may be the Chiefs' most encouraging development.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The league's second-best defence forced the Chargers' Justin Herbert to be sacked five times while finishing with 259 yards passing, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Joshua Kelley ran for 75 yards and a touchdown, while Joshua Palmer grabbed five receptions for 133 yards.

Chargers' out of battery:

What was more disappointing from a Chargers perspective is that they were completely shut out in the second half, scoreless and at times clueless with Herbert doing everything he could to get his offence going. But everything he tried the Chiefs had an answer for.

Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers is sacked by Drue Tranquill #23 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

To slow down Kelce in the second half of this game, the Charger's defence made changes after halftime, playing a lot more man coverage against the Chief's tight end. It was somewhat successful. In the second half, the defence let up just seven points. However, Brandon Staley's offence vanished entirely just as his defence was getting stronger. This season, the Chargers have made an obvious lack of complementary football a recurring theme.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react to a touchdown scored by Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium once again as she was spotted sporting a friendship bracelet bearing the number "87", which is boyfriend Travis Kelce's number. The tight end courted the pop sensation after his failed attempt to gift her a bracelet during her Eras Tour, by offering an invitation to an Arrowhead Stadium game. Swift accepted Kelce's offer, and the two have been dating ever since.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes react during the first half of the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Next up for the Chiefs is a trip to Denver for another divisional matchup against the Broncos, while the Chargers host the Chicago Bears at So-Fi Stadium.

