Saints vs Colts preview: A win to get out of a bad patch

The 2023 NFL season continues with a great inter-conference game between the New Orleans Saints and the Indianapolis Colts, where both teams will be looking for their fourth victory of the tournament and try to put their season on track to a positive record.

The Saints come in with a record of 3 wins and 4 losses in front of them, in addition to a negative streak of two straight games with losses against the Jaguars and Texans. The New Orleans team has not had a great rhythm and the changes in the roster have been noticeable, making things difficult for Derek Carr, but a victory this weekend could be what they need to turn the negative results around.

Likewise, the Colts come in with the same record and two straight losses to the Jaguars and Bears. Gardner Minshew and company want to win a game again and will try to win at Lucas Oil Stadium to try to get back on track to a positive record in the season and look for a place in the playoffs.

NFL

Players to watch?

We will have an interesting duel between Derek Carr and Gardner Minshew to win at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts quarterback starts a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and looking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Indianapolis quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His season numbers are 882 yards in pass completions through the air, 3 touchdown passes and 3 interceptions with which they have not achieved victories. The game against the Saints will be a great test to start showing some of the changes the Colts offense will have. The quarterback connection with Zack Moss will be fundamental to have a good season.

On the other hand, the Saints quarterback begins his first year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and looking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The New Orleans quarterback was the offensive leader of the Las Vegas team in ground yardage, with 3,522 yards through the air, 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in only 15 games, in addition to being called to the Pro Bowl in the 2022 season. He was the Raiders' starting quarterback all of last season and this will be his first opportunity to lead his new team's offense. The quarterback's connection with Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave will be fundamental to have a good season.

This game will take place on Sunday, October 29 at 11:00 a.m. (CDMX) at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts will be out to protect their home and prevent the season from continuing in a negative way, but the Saints have other plans and will also want to win to climb positions in the South division of the National Conference.

All the games of the NFL Season 2023 can be followed on VAVEL, so don't miss them.